City

• Mark W. Shear, 36, 101 Quill Ave., Auburn, was charged May 5 with first-degree criminal contempt.

• Inphinity K. Shields, 25, 151 Seymour St., Auburn, was charged May 6 with second-degree aggravated harassment.

• Shawn B. Morrison, 45, 5795 Town Hall Road, Auburn, was charged May 6 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of at least .08%.

• Sean F. Curtis, 38, transient, Auburn, was charged May 6 with second-degree criminal contempt.

County

• Jonathan W. P. Leschak, 40, 26 Melrose Parkway, Owasco, was charged May 5 with third-degree burglary and third-degree grand larceny.

• Tyler D. Loudon, 38, 27 Steel St., Auburn, was charged May 6 with alcohol-cannabis in motor vehicle on highway.

State

• Starrasia R. Shuler, 33, Binghamton, was charged May 6 with second-degree promoting prison contraband.

• Zakyia L. Robinson-Gray, 26, Syracuse, was charged May 6 with second-degree promoting prison contraband.

• Joseph F. Arsenault, 43, Utica, was charged May 6 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Sierra N. Dozier, 31, Rochester, was charged May 6 with second-degree promoting prison contraband.

• Franshesca M. Diaz, 30, Utica, was charged May 6 with second-degree promoting prison contraband.

• Daimia D. Wright, 28, Syracuse, was charged May 6 with second-degree promoting prison contraband.