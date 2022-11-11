 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
POLICE

Cayuga County-area police blotter: Nov. 11, 2022

City

• Lynne M. Elardo-Bilinski, 55, 5690 Caughdenoy Road, Cicero, was charged Nov. 7 with criminal possession of a forged instrument, third-degree grand larceny and first-degree identity theft.

• Tylor J. McCracken, 23, 74 Perry Ave., Corning, was charged Nov. 7 with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

• Joshua S. Gehring, 31, transient, Auburn, was charged Nov. 8 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Cole H. Austin, 25, 1107 McAllister Road, Genoa, was charged Nov. 9 with second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

• Corey A. Gamlen, 34, 16 Steel St., 1, Auburn, was charged Nov. 10 with resisting arrest.

• Sydney L. Chase, 38, 22 Dayton St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 10 with endangering the welfare of a child, fourth-degree criminal mischief and imitation controlled substance-first offense.

• Willie H. Overstreet, 64, 290 Genesee St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 10 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree menacing and resting arrest.

County

• Bonnie L. Ripley, 58, 1 Abrio Dr., Moravia, was charged Nov. 9 with third-degree menacing.

• Shane M. Kirkey, 36, 4871 Devlon Road, Locke, was charged Nov. 10 with criminal obstruction of breathing, endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree menacing.

State

• Kyle D. Henline, 25, Locke, was charged Nov. 7 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration, second-degree criminal impersonation and three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance 

• Ashley D. Montgomery, 36, Sennett, was charged Nov. 7 with criminal obstruction of breathing.

• Rose A. Nageldinger, 19, Port Byron, was charged Nov. 11 with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

• Maxwell L. Fortna, 19, North Syracuse, was charged Nov. 11 with first-degree falsifying business records and petit larceny.

