Cayuga County-area police blotter: Nov. 12, 2021

City
• Rebecca A. Hughes, 51, 217 Genesee St., West Middle School Apartments, Apt. 001, Auburn, was charged Nov. 8 with petit larceny.
• Brandon M. Tomasek, 28, 37 Olympia Ave., Brogan Manor, Brogan Manor Apartments, A20, Auburn, was charged Nov. 8 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
State
• Brian S. Bizallion, 40, Red Creek, was charged Nov. 8 with third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
• Justin E. Chilson, 36, Waterloo, was charged Nov. 9 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
• Donald A. Luoma, 50, Genoa, was charged Nov. 11 with endangering the welfare of a child, driving while intoxicated first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated first offense.