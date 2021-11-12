 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
POLICE

Cayuga County-area police blotter: Nov. 12, 2021

City

• Rebecca A. Hughes, 51, 217 Genesee St., West Middle School Apartments, Apt. 001, Auburn, was charged Nov. 8 with petit larceny.

• Brandon M. Tomasek, 28, 37 Olympia Ave., Brogan Manor, Brogan Manor Apartments, A20, Auburn, was charged Nov. 8 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

State

• Brian S. Bizallion, 40, Red Creek, was charged Nov. 8 with third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

• Justin E. Chilson, 36, Waterloo, was charged Nov. 9 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

• Donald A. Luoma, 50, Genoa, was charged Nov. 11 with endangering the welfare of a child, driving while intoxicated first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated first offense.

Apartments typically have limited options for security. Consider using these tips to protect your apartment home.
Handcuffed Man
Jeremy Boyer
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Van Gogh landscape sells for record $35.9 million

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News