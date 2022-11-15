 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
POLICE

Cayuga County-area police blotter: Nov. 15, 2022

City

• Shaylyne R. Kent, 26, 18 Howard St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged Nov. 13 with petit larceny and resisting arrest.

County

• Morgan R. Jones, 22, 22 Fietta Lane, Brutus, was charged Nov. 13 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Jessika A. L. Burrows, 32, 10 Chapman Ave., Auburn, was charged Nov. 14 with first-degree criminal contempt.

State

• Kevin H. Ward, 52, Locke, was charged Nov. 11 with second-degree criminal trespass, fourth-degree criminal trespass and second-degree criminal contempt.

• David D. Raham, 56, Sterling, was charged Nov.12 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

• Franklin J. Cowan, 39, Syracuse, was charged Nov. 12 with third-degree burglary. 

• David D. Hickey, 61, Port Byron, was charged Nov. 12 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level greater than .08% and driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Jeremy J. Wagner, 28, Cato, was charged Nov. 12 with public lewdness.

• Thomas P. Humpert, 35, Baldwinsville, was charged Nov. 12 with third-degree menacing.

