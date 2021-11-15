Cayuga County-area police blotter: Nov. 16, 2021

City

• Randall G. Blaisdell, 54, 3 Seminary St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Nov. 10.

• Larry W. Hoff II, 33, 19 McMaster St., Room 220, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Nov. 10.

• Somalia A. Rodrigueez, 38, 1607 Park St., Apt. 1, Syracuse, was picked up on a bench warrant Nov. 10.

• Alasia K. Daniels, 24, 42 Aurelius Ave., Auburn, was charged Nov. 10 with second-degree criminal trespass and was picked up on a bench warrant.

• James R. Bunnell, 40, 7142 N. Division St. Road, Throop, was charged Nov. 11 with second-degree unlawful imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree aggravated harassment.

• Wayne J. Gause III, 33, 7 Grover St., Apt. 10, Auburn, was charged Nov. 11 with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and possession of a dangerous drug/substance.

• Mishalea R. Tallman, 33, 128 Cottage St., Lower Apt., was picked up on a bench warrant Nov. 12.

• April K. Allen, 37, 112 Seymour St., Apt. 328, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Nov. 13.

• Tyresse L. Smith, 21, 7 Liberty St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 13 with first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

• Alexander R. Temple, 30, 203 Janet St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 13 with violating condition of a sentence and was picked up on a bench warrant.

• Chelsie M. Benham, 34, 2582 Koenig Point Drive, Owasco, was charged Nov. 14 with petit larceny.

• Jeffrey N. Dixon, 50, 65 South St., Apt. 209, Auburn, was charged Nov. 14 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and picked up on a bench warrant.

• Ryan J. Dixon, 25, 25 King St., Port Byron, was charged Nov. 14 with driving while intoxicated-first offense.

County

• Chelsie M. Benham, 34, 3582 Koenig Point Drive, Owasco, was charged Nov. 14 with endangering the welfare of a child.

State

• Richard G. Howland, 60, Union Springs, was charged Nov. 13 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

• Cady E. Plis, 33, Auburn, was charged Nov. 14 with driving while intoxicated-first offense, driving with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08% and driving while ability impaired by combination of drugs and alcohol.

