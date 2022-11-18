Cayuga County-area police blotter: Nov. 18, 2022

City

• William Adams, 35, 269 State St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 15 with fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and third-degree assault.

• Aysean J. Hawkins, 20, 37 Olympia Ave., was charged Nov. 15 with petit larceny, third-degree assault, second-degree burglary, endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated family offense.

• Darrick J. Telvock, 20, 1683 Goose Road, Ledyard, was charged Nov. 16 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

• John Lewis Edward Valder, 56, 116 North St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Nov. 16 with third-degree menacing.

• Raymond L. Elliott, 37, 48 Hamilton Ave., Auburn, was charged Nov. 17 with second-degree trespass.

• Jawon C. Charles, 34, transient, Auburn, was charged Nov. 17 with two counts of petit larceny.

County

• Audrey N. Saphara, 27, 46 Orchard St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Nov. 15 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Brandon R. Hastings, 34, 12592 Pople Road, Victory, was charged Nov. 17 with second-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

State

• Jason McDeid, 32, Auburn, was charged Nov. 16 with first-degree burglary and second-degree robbery.

• Alissa L. Reynolds, 36, Auburn, was charged Nov. 16 with second-degree robbery.