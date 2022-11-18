 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
POLICE

Cayuga County-area police blotter: Nov. 18, 2022

  • 0
NewsVu QR Code: Crime and courts

VIEW: To catch up on all of our recent local crime and courts coverage, point your smartphone's camera at the QR code and click the link.

City

• William Adams, 35, 269 State St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 15 with fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and third-degree assault.

• Aysean J. Hawkins, 20, 37 Olympia Ave., was charged Nov. 15 with petit larceny, third-degree assault, second-degree burglary, endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated family offense.

• Darrick J. Telvock, 20, 1683 Goose Road, Ledyard, was charged Nov. 16 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

• John Lewis Edward Valder, 56, 116 North St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Nov. 16 with third-degree menacing.

• Raymond L. Elliott, 37, 48 Hamilton Ave., Auburn, was charged Nov. 17 with second-degree trespass.

People are also reading…

• Jawon C. Charles, 34, transient, Auburn, was charged Nov. 17 with two counts of petit larceny.

County

• Audrey N. Saphara, 27, 46 Orchard St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Nov. 15 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Brandon R. Hastings, 34, 12592 Pople Road, Victory, was charged Nov. 17 with second-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

State

• Jason McDeid, 32, Auburn, was charged Nov. 16 with first-degree burglary and second-degree robbery.

• Alissa L. Reynolds, 36, Auburn, was charged Nov. 16 with second-degree robbery.

Apartments typically have limited options for security. Consider using these tips to protect your apartment home.
+1 
Handcuffed Man
Jeremy Boyer
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Accused Buffalo Tops mass shooter to plead guilty

Accused Buffalo Tops mass shooter to plead guilty

The man charged in the May 14 shooting that killed 10 Black people and wounded three others in a massacre at a Jefferson Avenue supermarket is expected to plead guilty to state charges on Monday in Erie County Court, The Buffalo News has confirmed.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Congress sends its first marijuana bill to President Biden

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News