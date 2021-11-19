 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
POLICE

Cayuga County-area police blotter: Nov. 19, 2021

  • Updated

City

• Kevin J. Bouley, 30, 131 Swift St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 15 with petit larceny.

• Koby R. Klein, 22, 9 John St., Upper Apt., Auburn, was charged Nov. 15 with criminal mischief.

• Jennifer E. Benham, 39, 2 Schwartz Drive, Apt. P185, was charged Nov. 16 with driving while ability impaired by alcohol with a prior conviction in the last 10 years.

• Devonte A. Copes, 23, 101 Quill Ave., Apt. R106, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Nov. 16.

• Treaver J. Myers, 23, 13 Easterly Ave., Auburn, was charged Nov. 16 with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

• Camille A. Racona, 32, 14 Venice St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 16 with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. 

 • Kaitlyn E. Shaw, 33, 15 Garrow St., lower apartment, Auburn, was charged Nov. 16 with petit larceny.

• Austin J. Seal, 24, 55 Orchard St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Nov. 17.

• Khaleel M. Zughbieh, 36, 1242 Avon Road NE, Roanoke, Virginia, was charged Nov. 18 with driving while intoxicated Nov. 18.

People are also reading…

• Adam L. Delaney, 32, 26 N. Fulton St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 19 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Francina J. Howe, 32, 20 Thornton Ave., Apt. 513, Auburn, was charged Nov. 18 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Shaylyne R. Kent, 25, Wolcott St., Red Creek Garden Apartment, Apt. 23, Wolcott, was picked up on a bench warrant Nov. 18.

• Kira L. Ogonowski, 36, 3 Mundt Ave., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Nov. 18. 

County

• Tyler S. Menke, 25, 544 Rumson Road Apartment, Rochester, was charged Nov. 17 with third-degree criminal mischief, two counts of third-degree burglary and two counts of third-degree grand larceny.

• Shantelle M. Hadden, 35, 672 Howell Road, Conquest, was charged Nov. 17 with driving while intoxicated first offense.

• Scott A. Hartle, 39, 1304 Whiting Road, Jordan, was picked up on a bench warrant Nov. 18.

State

• Kristopher C. Tompkins, 40, Auburn, was charged Nov. 19 with criminal obstruction of breathing.

Apartments typically have limited options for security. Consider using these tips to protect your apartment home.
Handcuffed Man
Jeremy Boyer
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

18,000 still trapped in Canada's massive flooding

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News