Cayuga County-area police blotter: Nov. 19, 2021

City

• Kevin J. Bouley, 30, 131 Swift St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 15 with petit larceny.

• Koby R. Klein, 22, 9 John St., Upper Apt., Auburn, was charged Nov. 15 with criminal mischief.

• Jennifer E. Benham, 39, 2 Schwartz Drive, Apt. P185, was charged Nov. 16 with driving while ability impaired by alcohol with a prior conviction in the last 10 years.

• Devonte A. Copes, 23, 101 Quill Ave., Apt. R106, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Nov. 16.

• Treaver J. Myers, 23, 13 Easterly Ave., Auburn, was charged Nov. 16 with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

• Camille A. Racona, 32, 14 Venice St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 16 with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

• Kaitlyn E. Shaw, 33, 15 Garrow St., lower apartment, Auburn, was charged Nov. 16 with petit larceny.

• Austin J. Seal, 24, 55 Orchard St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Nov. 17.

• Khaleel M. Zughbieh, 36, 1242 Avon Road NE, Roanoke, Virginia, was charged Nov. 18 with driving while intoxicated Nov. 18.

• Adam L. Delaney, 32, 26 N. Fulton St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 19 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Francina J. Howe, 32, 20 Thornton Ave., Apt. 513, Auburn, was charged Nov. 18 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Shaylyne R. Kent, 25, Wolcott St., Red Creek Garden Apartment, Apt. 23, Wolcott, was picked up on a bench warrant Nov. 18.

• Kira L. Ogonowski, 36, 3 Mundt Ave., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Nov. 18.

County

• Tyler S. Menke, 25, 544 Rumson Road Apartment, Rochester, was charged Nov. 17 with third-degree criminal mischief, two counts of third-degree burglary and two counts of third-degree grand larceny.

• Shantelle M. Hadden, 35, 672 Howell Road, Conquest, was charged Nov. 17 with driving while intoxicated first offense.

• Scott A. Hartle, 39, 1304 Whiting Road, Jordan, was picked up on a bench warrant Nov. 18.

State

• Kristopher C. Tompkins, 40, Auburn, was charged Nov. 19 with criminal obstruction of breathing.

