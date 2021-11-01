Cayuga County-area police blotter: Nov. 2, 2021

City

• Jay L. Garrigan Jr., 40, 15 Garrow St., Lower Apartment, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 29.

• Daniel C. Quimby, 40, 20 Rumsey St., Seneca Falls, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and third-degree grand larceny.

• Leeshawn A. Holmes, 37, 103 E. Genesee St., Apt. B, Auburn, was charged Oct. 30 with seventh-degree possession of a controlled subtance and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Christopher D. Smith, 32, 6 Myrtle Ave., Auburn, was charged Oct. 31 with fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Kearstyn S. Sweeting, 22, 37 Olympia Ave., Apt. B25, Auburn, was charged Oct. 31 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Jordan A. Twomey, 28, 30 Merriman St. Extension, Apt. 30, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Nov. 1.

County

• Deonsay Andrew Cuddy, 20, 1485 Turnpike Road, Throop, was charged Oct. 29 with fourth-degree criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Phillip E. Holtby, 27, 5880 Oakridge Road, Owasco, was charged Oct. 29 with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction within the past 10 years.

• Jesse E. Orton, 39, 218 Henderson Lane, Brutus, was charged Oct. 31 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and driving with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

• Rashawn E. Wilborn, 32, PO Box 864, Syracuse, was charged Oct. 31 with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

State

• Xavier Reyna, 32, Elbridge, was charged Oct. 31 with driving while intoxicated-first offense, driving with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%, third-degree menacing and criminal obstruction of breath.

• Rashawn E. Wilborn, 32, Syracuse, was charged Oct. 31 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny.

