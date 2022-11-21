Cayuga County-area police blotter: Nov. 21, 2022

City

• Thomas M. Stevens, 49, 60 VanAnden St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 18 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operation a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08%.

• Charles John Collins, 38, 244 Dewey Ave., Rochester, was charged Nov. 18 with two counts each of third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny.

• Zachariah Shaquan McKoy, 30, 78 Garden St., Geneva, was charged Nov. 18 with first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Michaela Nichole Bond, 29, 89 Elizabeth St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 18 with driving while ability impaired by combined drugs and alcohol.

County

• Scott H. Revette, 37, 21 Orchard St., Port Byron, was charged Nov. 18 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

State

• Anthony M. Fogle, 20, Weedsport, was charged Nov. 18 with third-degree burglary.

• Ashley L. Williams, 35, Rochester, was charged Nov. 19 with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction within past 10 years.

• Alexander J. Ladd, 19, Weedsport, was charged Nov. 20 with third-degree burglary.