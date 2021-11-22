Cayuga County-area police blotter: Nov. 22, 2021

City

• Sean N. Clegg, 39, 84 Lansing St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Nov. 19.

• Rebecca M. Stevens, 43, 84 Lansing St. Apt. 1, Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant and two bench warrants on Nov. 19.

• Dequan Williams, 37, 309 Butternut St., Syracuse, was charged Nov. 20 with false personation and possession of a dangerous drug/substance.

County

• Robert A. Fratus, 57, 2917 Ryan Road, Brutus, was picked up on a bench warrant Nov. 20.

• Christopher Michael Reynolds, 39, 7925 Fuller Road, Montezuma, was charged Nov. 20 with third-degree menacing.

• Brandon Lewis Riggleman, 22, 40 French Ave., Owasco, was charged Nov. 20 with first-degree criminal contempt and third-degree menacing.

State

• Shawn M. Sanders, 42, Sterling, was charged Nov. 19 with third-degree grand larceny and first-degree identity theft.

• Maxwell A. Torbitt, 25, Minetto, was charged Nov. 20 with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

