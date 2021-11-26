Cayuga County-area police blotter: Nov. 26, 2021

City

• Rondale L. Cooper, 33, 122 Dickerson St., Syracuse, was charged Nov. 22 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and imitation of a controlled substance first violation.

• Sabrina E. Edwards, 51, 19 Galen St., Clyde, was picked up on a bench warrant Nov. 22.

• Amanda M. Elliott, 28, 21 Derby Ave., Auburn, was charged Nov. 22 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Christopher M. Komoroski Jr., 27, 7 Underwood St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 22 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Garrett L. Partin, 24, 255 Grant Ave., Apt. 20, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Nov. 22.

• Herbert W. Edwards IV, 29, 40 Lincoln St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 23 with torturing/injuring/not feeding an animal.

• Brianna L. Bell, 23, 169 State St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Nov. 24 with second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

County

• Nicole A. Garrigan, 38, 202 Route 3, Hannibal, was charged Nov. 22 with two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Ricky A. Warner, 35, 2593 Earl St., Weedsport, was charged Nov. 22 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree menacing.

• Michael B. Podolak, 37, 4262 Duryea Road, Niles, was picked up on a bench warrant Nov. 24.

• John Anthony McQuay, 33, 3572 Long Bride Road, Albion, was charged Nov. 24 with falsifying business records.

• Dustin A. Eshleman, 25, 253 Alexander St., Apt. 136, Rochester, was charged Nov. 25 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

State

• Narada Matthews, 39, Auburn, was charged Nov. 23 with assault while confined in a correctional facility, assault of a police officer, three counts of first-degree assault, first-degree possession of dangerous prison contraband and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Zachary A. Sears, 31, Auburn, was charged Nov. 24 with driving while intoxicated-first offense, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08% and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Stacy E. Smith, 33, Auburn, was charged Nov. 25 with two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief.

