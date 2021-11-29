Cayuga County-area police blotter: Nov. 29, 2021

City

• Alexander P. Carbonaro, 23, 115 S. Seward Ave., Auburn, was charged Nov. 24 with driving while intoxicated-first offense, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08% and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

• Lawrence Deutsch, 80, 170 Murray St. Extension, Apt. E8, Auburn, was charged Nov. 24 with forcible touching.

• Christopher D. Farrar, 23, 145 Woodlawn Ave., Auburn, was charged Nov. 24 with petit larceny.

• Jodylee M. Couturier, 41, 193 State St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 25 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Amanda M. Elliott, 28, 19 McMaster St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 25 with first-degree criminal contempt.

• Chad P. Jennings, 26, 97 VanAnden St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 27 with fourth-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal contempt, aggravated family offense and resisting arrest.

• Julia M. Pascucci, 23, 77 Columbus St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Nov. 27.

• William R. Burgdoff, 36, 20 Wallace Ave., Auburn, was charged Nov. 28 with first-degree criminal contempt.

• Kalvin D. Rhim, 46, 290 Grant Ave., Apt. 7, Auburn, was charged Nov. 28 with petit larceny.

County

• Benjamin P. Stark, 36, 64 Clark St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Nov. 28.

State

• Jordan C. Webster, 28, Oswego, was charged Nov. 26 with driving while ability impaired by combination of drugs and alcohol.

• Garret E. Carr, 21, Carthage, was charged Nov. 26 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Kyle J. Orr, 27, Memphis, was charged Nov. 27 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

• Russell R. Bennett, 58, Jordan, was charged Nov. 27 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least .08%.

• Mindy A. Cotter, 44, Auburn, was charged Nov. 27 with driving while intoxicated-first offense, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%, aggravated driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a child.

• Todd A. Tanner, 51, Port Byron, was charged Nov. 28 with endangering the welfare of a child and unlawfully dealing with a child.

• Richard I. Zellar, 50, Cayuga, was charged Nov. 28 with endangering the welfare of a child and unlawfully dealing with a child.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1