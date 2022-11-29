Cayuga County-area police blotter: Nov. 29, 2022

City
• Koby R. Klein, 23, 239 Broad St., Oneida, was charged Nov. 21 with aggravated family offense and second-degree criminal contempt.
• Jessica L. Bushnell, 31, 17 N. Hamilton, Jordan, was charged Nov. 21 with petit larceny.
• Jafar J. Tarkpour, 33, 9 Fort St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 21 with unlawful possession of cannabis and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Adam Thomas, 45, 6 Queen St., Apt. 2, Lyons, was charged Nov. 23 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Albert Frederick Janes, 39, 46 Barber St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 23 with second-degree obstructing govermental administration and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
People are also reading…
• Delarae M. Sheffield, 30, 47 Park Ave., Auburn, was charged Nov. 27 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Kevin M. Cobb, 27, 40 S. Lewis St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 27 with third-degree robbery and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Brian L. Gibbons, 20, 20 Thornton Ave., was charged Nov. 28 with second-degree criminal contempt.
County
• Robert G. Neff, 43, 1515 Centennial Road, Martinsville, Indiana, was charged Nov. 26 with driving while intoxicated first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of at least 0.08%.
State
• Stacy A. Beaumont, 43, Locke, was charged Nov. 21 with driving while ability impaired by drugs or alcohol with a previous conviction in 10 years.
• Ashley D. Williams, 23, Sherley, was charged Nov. 26 with first-degree promoting prison contraband, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of second-degree promoting prison contraband.
• Matthew B. Cogar, 41, Port Byron, was charged Nov. 26 with third-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.