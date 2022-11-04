Cayuga County-area police blotter: Nov. 4, 2022

City

• Edwin M. Roberts, 41, 255 Grant Ave., Auburn, was charged Oct. 31 with possession of burglar's tools.

• Joel F. Myers, 30, 4 Washington St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Oct. 31 with third-degree robbery and endangering the welfare of a child.

• Matthew A. Carnicelli, 34, 74 E. Genesee St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 1 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree conspiracy.

• Kelli L. Mitchell, 31, 74 E. Genesee St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 1 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree conspiracy.

• Edwin M. Roberts, 41, 255 Grant Ave., Auburn, was charged Nov. 2 with appearance in public under the influence of narcotics or a drug other than alcohol, petit larceny, second-degree criminal trespass and two counts of second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

• Lorence D. Flowers, 42, 11 Benham Ave., Auburn, was charged Nov. 3 with third-degree assault, second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Darrick J. Telvock, 20, 1683 Goose Lane, Ledyard, was charged Nov. 3 with petit larceny.

• Edwin M. Roberts, 41, transient, Auburn, was charged Nov. 3 with second-degree criminal contempt.

County

• Sean P. Krause, 28, 13647 Route 370, Wolcott, was charged Nov. 3 with third-degree assault.

State

• Spencer M. Griffin, 23, Camillus, was charged Nov. 1 with third-degree menacing.

• Mark L. Berardi, 67, Auburn, was charged Nov. 1 with operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.

• Shawn E. Huffman, 50, Locke, was charged Nov. 3 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Franklin S. O'Shea, 35, Seneca Falls, was charged Nov. 3 with driving while ability impaired by alcohol.

• Gregory A. Latz, 45, Weedsport, was charged Nov. 3 with petit larceny and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Sonya S. Kowalski, 39, Marcellus, was charged Nov. 3 with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in 10 years.