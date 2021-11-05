Cayuga County-area police blotter: Nov. 5, 2021

City

• Jenna L. Albanese, 36, 68 Clark St., Apt. 4, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Nov. 1.

• Tony O. Frazier Jr., 30, 2222 Country Loop South, Lakeland, Florida, was picked up on a bench warrant Nov. 1 and charged with second-degree criminal contempt and first-degree criminal contempt.

• Courtney F. Donovan, 24, 111 Mill St., Liberty, was picked up on a bench warrant and an arrest warrant Nov. 2, and charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

• Joshua L. Jones, 40, 118 Wall St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Nov. 2.

• Mitchell L. Bizzari, 65, 120 Melrose Road, Owasco, was charged Nov. 3 with petit larceny.

• Weldon R. Malone, 55, 2144 W. Genesee St. Road, Aurelius, was charged Nov. 3 with petit larceny.

• Darlene A. Sylvester, 22 N. Hunter Ave., Sennett, was charged Nov. 3 with petit larceny.

• Jessica L. Walls, 30, 7 Grover St., Auburn, was picked up on two arrest warrants Nov. 4.

• Robert A. Williams, 44, 49 Pulaski St., Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant Nov. 4.

• Sarah A. Flora, 33, 13373 Craine Road, Sterling, was picked up on a bench warrant Nov. 4.

• Ramaine R. Williams, 37, 5 Washington St., upper, Auburn, was charged Nov. 5 with third-degree assault.

County

• Andrea N. Jordan, 38, 12 Park St., Union Springs, was charged Nov. 2 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and fifth-degree arson.

• Tara T. Waite, 30, 41 Morris St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Nov. 3.

• Jamie L. Harrington, 50, 2 S. Chapel St., Jordan, was charged Nov. 4 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while using a portable electronic device.

State

• Robert A. Hawkey, 19, Weedsport, was charged Nov. 1 with second-degree assault and first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree criminal contempt.

• Ashley D. Montgomery, 34, Sennett, was charged Nov. 2 with petit larceny and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Sally A. Smith, 77, Weedsport, was charged Nov. 2 with prohibited sale of a alcoholic beverage and first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child in the first degree.

• Achilles F. Reinhardt, 24, Elbridge, was charged Nov. 2 with first-degree criminal contempt.

• David A. Peters, 54, Groton, was charged Nov. 3 with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in 10 years and circumventing an interlock device.

• Lisa M. DeSantis, 55, Seneca Falls, was charged Nov. 3 with prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage and first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0