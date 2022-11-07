 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
POLICE

Cayuga County-area police blotter: Nov. 7, 2022

  • 0

City

• Jessie Leonard Green, 42, 129 North St., Downstairs, Auburn, was charged Nov. 4 with aggravated family offense and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Howard L. Lainhart, 48, transient, Auburn, was charged Nov. 5 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Charles Louis Smith, 48, 226 State St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 5 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Curtis Elroy Perry, 45, 69 Hunting Trail Lane, Henderson, North Carolina, was charged Nov. 6 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

• Terry L. Broughton, 53, 36 Franklin St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 6 with petit larceny.

People are also reading…

• Frederick Randall Ferris, 27, 22 Parker St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 6 with first-degree criminal contempt and resisting arrest.

• Frederick Randall Ferris, 51, 22 Parker St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 6 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

State

• Kevin H. Ward, 52, Locke, was charged Nov. 4 with second-degree menacing.

• Jordan T. Grover, 19, Locke, was charged Nov. 4 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Walter D. Silensky, 55, Port Byron, was charged Nov. 5 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Kevin H. Ward, 52, Locke, was charged Nov. 5 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Auburn Enlarged City School District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo and Auburn Police Department Chief James Slayton were on Tuesday's edition of "Inside Government with Guy Cosentino."
Handcuffed Man
Jeremy Boyer
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Egypt lights up the Pyramid of Khafre ahead of #COP27

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News