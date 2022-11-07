Cayuga County-area police blotter: Nov. 7, 2022

City

• Jessie Leonard Green, 42, 129 North St., Downstairs, Auburn, was charged Nov. 4 with aggravated family offense and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Howard L. Lainhart, 48, transient, Auburn, was charged Nov. 5 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Charles Louis Smith, 48, 226 State St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 5 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Curtis Elroy Perry, 45, 69 Hunting Trail Lane, Henderson, North Carolina, was charged Nov. 6 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

• Terry L. Broughton, 53, 36 Franklin St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 6 with petit larceny.

• Frederick Randall Ferris, 27, 22 Parker St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 6 with first-degree criminal contempt and resisting arrest.

• Frederick Randall Ferris, 51, 22 Parker St., Auburn, was charged Nov. 6 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

State

• Kevin H. Ward, 52, Locke, was charged Nov. 4 with second-degree menacing.

• Jordan T. Grover, 19, Locke, was charged Nov. 4 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Walter D. Silensky, 55, Port Byron, was charged Nov. 5 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Kevin H. Ward, 52, Locke, was charged Nov. 5 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.