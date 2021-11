Cayuga County-area police blotter: Nov. 8, 2021

City

• Robert A. Wilcox, 40, 62 Church St., Cortland, was charged Nov. 5 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Terrence D. Wofford, 21, 1273 Chili Ave., Room 229, Rochester, was picked up on a bench warrant Nov. 5 and charged with resisting arrest.

• Jessica M. Morales, 37, 2709 Erie Drive, Room 105, Weedsport, was picked up a bench warrant Nov. 6.

• Patrick F. Doyle, 58, 74 Frances St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Nov. 7.

• Cherish C. Love, 27, 112 Eastman Ave., Syracuse, was charged Nov. 7 with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

County

• Tyler W. Hulslander, 26, 15 Brown Ave., Cortland, was picked up on a bench warrant Nov. 7.

• Steven A. Mumford, 21, 12 Arch St., Lower Apt., Auburn, was picked up a bench warrant Nov. 7.

• Michael P. Zirbel, 44, 10037 Route 90, Genoa, was picked up on a bench warrant Nov. 7.

State

• Patrick F. Doyle, 58, Auburn, was charged Nov. 7 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

