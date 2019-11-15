City
• Calvin Michael Lanning, 24, 8997 Glen Brook Road, Hammondsport, was picked up on an arrest warrant Nov. 12 and charged with second-degree disseminating indecent material to minors and endangering the welfare of a child.
• Robert Alan Church Jr., 36, 18 Cady St., Apt. U, Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant Nov. 12 and charged with second-degree aggravated harassment.
• Adam Jason Kalet, 36, 213 Woodlawn Ave., Auburn, was charged Nov. 12 with criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
• Michael Roger Christopher Winters, 27, 124 Schiller Ave., Syracuse, was charged Nov. 12 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Kevin T. Lynch, 30, 11 Park Ave., Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant Nov. 14 and charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
State
• Timothy J. Howard, 43, Auburn, was charged Nov. 12 with third-degree grand larceny.
• Latrisha A. Morgan, 53, Elbridge, was charged Nov. 12 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least .08 of 1% first offense.