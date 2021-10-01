Cayuga County-area police blotter: Oct. 1, 2021

• Michael A. Schmidt, 53, 75 Lansing St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 28.

• Austin R. Deal, 33, 68 Clark St., Apt. 6, Auburn, was charged Sept. 29 with third-degree criminal mischief and two counts of first-degree criminal contempt.

• Nigell K. Johnson, 40, transient, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 30 and charged with false personation.

• John P. Moulton III, 47, 131 Van Anden St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 29.

• Amy D. Tammelin, 34, 215 Barnes Hill Road, Newfield, was charged Sept. 30 on seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Kristopher C. Tracy, 36, 63 Van Anden St., Rear Apartment, Auburn, was charged 29 with petit larceny.

• Karson T. Ecker, 25, 44 Parker St., Upper Apartment, Auburn, was charged Sept. 30 with second-degree burglary, criminal mischief and second-degree aggravated harassment.

County

• Mohamed A. Alali, 30, was charged Sept. 29 with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

State