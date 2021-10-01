Cayuga County-area police blotter: Oct. 1, 2021

City
• Tyrone M. Alexander, 59, 255 Grant Ave., Deluxe Cab, 16, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 27.
• Khiry L. Dixon Sr., 30, 23 Holley St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Sept. 27 with aggravated criminal contempt, third-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal mischief.
• Herbert W. Edwards IV, 29, 40 Lincoln St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 27 with endangering the welfare of a child.
• Ronald A. Agee Jr., 46, 16 Fox Lane, Union Springs, was charged Sept. 28 with second-degree menacing.
• Shana M. Bennett, 39, 159 S. Seward Ave., was charged Sept. 28 with driving while intoxicated-first offense.
• Joseph E. Frijo, 29, 76 Clark St., back apartment, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 28 and charged with possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.
• Collena M. Johnson, 38, 65 Wall St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 28 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.
• Christopher M. Reynolds, 38, 3582 Koenig Point Drive, Owasco, was charged Sept. 29 with making a terroristic threat and trespass.
• Michael A. Schmidt, 53, 75 Lansing St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 28.
• Austin R. Deal, 33, 68 Clark St., Apt. 6, Auburn, was charged Sept. 29 with third-degree criminal mischief and two counts of first-degree criminal contempt.
• Nigell K. Johnson, 40, transient, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 30 and charged with false personation.
• John P. Moulton III, 47, 131 Van Anden St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 29.
• Amy D. Tammelin, 34, 215 Barnes Hill Road, Newfield, was charged Sept. 30 on seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Kristopher C. Tracy, 36, 63 Van Anden St., Rear Apartment, Auburn, was charged 29 with petit larceny.
• Karson T. Ecker, 25, 44 Parker St., Upper Apartment, Auburn, was charged Sept. 30 with second-degree burglary, criminal mischief and second-degree aggravated harassment.
County
• Mohamed A. Alali, 30, was charged Sept. 29 with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
State
• Tiffany M. Lefebvre, 33 Pulaski, was charged Sept. 28 with second-degree identity theft and two counts of petit larceny.
• Joshua R. Lotkowictz, 27, Ithaca, was charged Sept. 28 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Ronaldo Htoo, 19, Syracuse, was charged Sept. 29 with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
• Thomas M. Sunderland, 38, Richford, was charged Sept. 29 with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree criminal contempt.
• Alexander R. Temple, 30, Auburn, was charged Sept. 30 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
• Karson T. Ecker, 25, Springport, was charged Sept. 30 with second-degree arson, second-agree assault and resisting arrest.