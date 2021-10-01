 Skip to main content
Cayuga County-area police blotter: Oct. 1, 2021
POLICE

  • Updated
City

• Tyrone M. Alexander, 59, 255 Grant Ave., Deluxe Cab, 16, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 27.

• Khiry L. Dixon Sr., 30, 23 Holley St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Sept. 27 with aggravated criminal contempt, third-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal mischief.

• Herbert W. Edwards IV, 29, 40 Lincoln St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 27 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Ronald A. Agee Jr., 46, 16 Fox Lane, Union Springs, was charged Sept. 28 with second-degree menacing.

• Shana M. Bennett, 39, 159 S. Seward Ave., was charged Sept. 28 with driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Joseph E. Frijo, 29, 76 Clark St., back apartment, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 28 and charged with possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

• Collena M. Johnson, 38, 65 Wall St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 28 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

• Christopher M. Reynolds, 38, 3582 Koenig Point Drive, Owasco, was charged Sept. 29 with making a terroristic threat and trespass.

• Michael A. Schmidt, 53, 75 Lansing St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 28.

• Austin R. Deal, 33, 68 Clark St., Apt. 6, Auburn, was charged Sept. 29 with third-degree criminal mischief and two counts of first-degree criminal contempt.

• Nigell K. Johnson, 40, transient, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 30 and charged with false personation.

• John P. Moulton III, 47, 131 Van Anden St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 29.

• Amy D. Tammelin, 34, 215 Barnes Hill Road, Newfield, was charged Sept. 30 on seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Kristopher C. Tracy, 36, 63 Van Anden St., Rear Apartment, Auburn, was charged 29 with petit larceny.

• Karson T. Ecker, 25, 44 Parker St., Upper Apartment, Auburn, was charged Sept. 30 with second-degree burglary, criminal mischief and second-degree aggravated harassment.

County

• Mohamed A. Alali, 30, was charged Sept. 29 with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

State

• Tiffany M. Lefebvre, 33 Pulaski, was charged Sept. 28 with second-degree identity theft and two counts of petit larceny.

• Joshua R. Lotkowictz, 27, Ithaca, was charged Sept. 28 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Ronaldo Htoo, 19, Syracuse, was charged Sept. 29 with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

• Thomas M. Sunderland, 38, Richford, was charged Sept. 29 with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree criminal contempt.

• Alexander R. Temple, 30, Auburn, was charged Sept. 30 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Karson T. Ecker, 25, Springport, was charged Sept. 30 with second-degree arson, second-agree assault and resisting arrest.

During Thursday's Auburn City Council, Auburn Police Department members were officially promoted. David Walters took the oath of office for his promotion to lieutenant, and Michael Merkley was took the oath for his promotion to sergeant.

