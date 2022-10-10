Cayuga County-area police blotter: Oct. 10, 2022

City
• Russell Eugene Robinson, 37, 6 Myrtle Ave., Auburn, was charged Oct. 7 with petit larceny.
• Joshua Eric Perkins, 45, 20 Thornton Ave., Apt. 41, Auburn, was charged Oct. 8 with second-degree menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
• Cinque Djimon Veasley, 24, 36 Franklin St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 8 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Klorisa Marie McCoggle, 35, 6 Warren Ave., Auburn, was charged Oct. 8 with endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Christopher Benedict Love, 50, transient, Auburn, was charged Oct. 8 with endangering the welfare of a child.
• Makylie Michele Wilson, 18, 28 St. Anthony St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 9 with third-degree grand larceny.
• Drequan Alonzo Thomas, 26, 54 Garrow St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 9 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Tyresse Larry Smith, 22, 7 Liberty St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 9 with unauthorized use of a vehicle, aggravated family offense and second-degree criminal contempt.
• David Michael Walsh, 37, 22 Liberty St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 9 with resisting arrest.
County
• Elizabeth Tucker-Schultz, 68, 5211 Leverett Lane, Fayetteville, was charged Oct. 7 with third-degree sexual abuse.
• Zachary Tyler Ermini, 27, 217 E. 9th St., Oswego, was charged Oct. 8 with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
State
• Jason C. Adams, 28, Locke, was charged Oct. 7 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Stacey A. Glazier, 49, Skaneateles, was charged Oct. 9 with driving while intoxicated-first offense.