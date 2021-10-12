Cayuga County-area police blotter: Oct. 12, 2021

City

• Ronald A. Agee Jr., 46, 16 Fox Lane, Union Springs, was charged Oct. 8 with criminal mischief.

• Tramel L. Cathcart, 23, 255 Grant Ave., Apt. 19, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 8.

• Cole J. Chapman, 24, 4 Seminary St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 9 with petit trespass.

• Antwan L. Edwards, 42, 7321 Owasco Road, Owasco, was charged Oct. 10 with resisting arrest and second-degree harassment.

• Chad M. Flynn, 29, 85 Owasco St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 11 with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

• Neil A. Harold, 31, 907 Willis Ave., Syracuse, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 8.

• Heather A. Harris, 34, 45 Johnson Drive, Aurelius, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 11.

• Sheena M. Houston, 32, 16 Easterly Ave., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 8.

• Justin M. McDeid, 31, 193 North St., Apt. 6, Auburn, was charged Oct. 12 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Kendra M. Monroe, 31, transient, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 12.

• Kira L. Ogonowski, 36, 3 Mundt Ave., Auburn, was charged Oct. 11 with resisting arrest, two counts of second-degree harassment and two counts of disorderly conduct.

County

• Damon J. Coker, 28, transient, was charged Oct. 12 with third-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal contempt.

State

• Tyler K. Condes, 33, Aurelius, was charged Oct. 9 with third-degree criminal mischief.

• Samantha L. Neil, 37, Auburn, was charged Oct. 10 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content level of at least .08 of 1% and first-degree driving while intoxicated.

• Karson T. Ecker, 25, Spirngport, was charged Oct. 11 with second-degree assault.

