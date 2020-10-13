Cayuga County-area police blotter: Oct. 13, 2020

City
• Garrett A. Bradford, 33, 34 Seminary St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Oct. 9 with petit larceny.
• Jawon C. Charles, 32, 26 N. Fulton St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 11 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Elizabeth A. Crysler, 29, transient, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 10.
• Jacob M. Dixon, 28, 58 Seymour St., 2, Auburn, was charged Oct. 12 with second-degree strangulation, third-degree menacing and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
• Sarah A. Flora, 32, 12 Seminary Ave., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 12.
• Tessa J. Gulliver, 22, 178 Cottage St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 12 with fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree welfare fraud, offering a false instrument for filing and misuse of food stamps.
• Thomas J. Kreydatus, 27, 130 S. Fulton, Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Oct. 12 with endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.
• Jesse E. Lee, 28, 8277 Loop Road, Montezuma, was charged Oct. 12 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Jason R. Thurston, 49, 80 Bradford St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 9 with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction within 10 years and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and he was charged Oct. 11 with first-degree criminal contempt.
County
• Alissa J. Marks, 36, 118 North St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Oct. 11 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and driving with suspended registration.
State
• Thomas J. Cook, 55, Port Byron, was charged Oct. 10 with driving while intoxicated-first offense.
• Jennifer L. Wheeler, 41, Weedsport, was charged Oct. 11 with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
• Taylor Drake, 30, Candor, was charged Oct. 12 with criminal mischief.
• Edward G. Peltier, 31, Auburn, was charged Oct. 12 with circumventing an ignition interlock device.
