Cayuga County-area police blotter: Oct. 13, 2020

• Garrett A. Bradford, 33, 34 Seminary St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Oct. 9 with petit larceny.

• Jawon C. Charles, 32, 26 N. Fulton St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 11 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Elizabeth A. Crysler, 29, transient, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 10.

• Jacob M. Dixon, 28, 58 Seymour St., 2, Auburn, was charged Oct. 12 with second-degree strangulation, third-degree menacing and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

• Sarah A. Flora, 32, 12 Seminary Ave., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 12.

• Tessa J. Gulliver, 22, 178 Cottage St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 12 with fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree welfare fraud, offering a false instrument for filing and misuse of food stamps.

• Thomas J. Kreydatus, 27, 130 S. Fulton, Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Oct. 12 with endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.

• Jesse E. Lee, 28, 8277 Loop Road, Montezuma, was charged Oct. 12 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.