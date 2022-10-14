 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
POLICE

Cayuga County-area police blotter: Oct. 14, 2022

  • 0

City

• Scott A. Meyer, 33, transient, Auburn, was charged Oct. 10 with petit larceny.

• Emanuel Davis, 60, 19 McMaster St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 12 with first-degree criminal contempt.

• Lessie Z. Villalba, 25, 120 S. Fulton St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 12 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.

• Brian M. Coghlan, 40, 2020 South Ave., Syracuse, was charging Oct. 13 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of at least .08% and driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in the last 10 years.

• India L. Parkhurst, 25, transient, Auburn, was charged Oct. 13 with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

People are also reading…

County

• Joshua A. Shene, 41, 12961 Coleman Road, Victory, was charged Oct. 11 with fourth-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree menacing and second-degree menacing.

• Cameron A. Kerstetter, 7122 Owasco Road, Owasco, was charged Oct. 12 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

State

• Dynesha D. Young, 19, Syracuse, was charged Oct. 11 with sixth-degree conspiracy, petit larceny and criminal possession of an anti-security item.

• Geoffrey D. Howe, 39, Moravia, was charged Oct. 11 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Jerome S. Lasinski, 58, Cato, was charged Oct. 11 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of at least .08%, driving while intoxicated-first offense and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Brian T. Schneider, 37, Skaneateles, was charged Oct. 12 with first-degree criminal contempt.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

In a presentation Thursday at the Auburn City Council meeting, Auburn Police Department Sgt. Matt Hare introduces body camera footage recently recorded by Sgt. James Smith, who is testing the new technology that will soon be implemented by the full department.
Handcuffed Man
Jeremy Boyer
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Single mother struggles to make ends meet with India's inflation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News