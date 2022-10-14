Cayuga County-area police blotter: Oct. 14, 2022

City

• Scott A. Meyer, 33, transient, Auburn, was charged Oct. 10 with petit larceny.

• Emanuel Davis, 60, 19 McMaster St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 12 with first-degree criminal contempt.

• Lessie Z. Villalba, 25, 120 S. Fulton St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 12 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.

• Brian M. Coghlan, 40, 2020 South Ave., Syracuse, was charging Oct. 13 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of at least .08% and driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in the last 10 years.

• India L. Parkhurst, 25, transient, Auburn, was charged Oct. 13 with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

County

• Joshua A. Shene, 41, 12961 Coleman Road, Victory, was charged Oct. 11 with fourth-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree menacing and second-degree menacing.

• Cameron A. Kerstetter, 7122 Owasco Road, Owasco, was charged Oct. 12 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

State

• Dynesha D. Young, 19, Syracuse, was charged Oct. 11 with sixth-degree conspiracy, petit larceny and criminal possession of an anti-security item.

• Geoffrey D. Howe, 39, Moravia, was charged Oct. 11 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Jerome S. Lasinski, 58, Cato, was charged Oct. 11 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of at least .08%, driving while intoxicated-first offense and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Brian T. Schneider, 37, Skaneateles, was charged Oct. 12 with first-degree criminal contempt.