Cayuga County-area police blotter: Oct. 15, 2021

City
• Nicole M. Durkee, 19, 10 Derby Ave., Auburn, was charged Oct. 12 with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
• Michael P. Endres, 51, 88 Owasco St., was charged Oct. 12 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing.
• Nickole D. Gould, 36, 1 Orchard St., A. Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 13.
• Cheryl L. Oliver, 36, 106 Washington, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 13.
• Alexis J. Dean, 25, 50 Seymour St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 13 with driving with intoxicated first offense.
• Clifton J. Lamb, 35, 14 S. Lewis St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 14 and charged with petit larceny.
• Kira L. Ogonowski, 36, 3 Mundt Ave., Auburn, was charged Oct. 13 with third-degree criminal trespass.
• Bruce C. Holmes, 55, 39 Cayuga St., left, Auburn, was picked up Oct. 14 on an arrest warrant.
County
• Andrew D. Kirkand, 42, 6633 Laraway Road, Aurelius, was charged Oct. 12 with third-degree rape.
People are also reading…
• Bruce C. Holmes, 55, 39 Cayuga St., left, Auburn, was picked up Oct. 14 on an arrest warrant.
• James D. Paul, 33, 27 Church St., Church Street Apartments, Port Byron, was charged Oct. 14 with first-degree criminal contempt.
State
• Alejo Boria Clemente, 53, Auburn, was charged Oct. 14 with operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.