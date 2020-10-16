Cayuga County-area police blotter: Oct. 16, 2020

City

• Brianna A. Galbally, 27, 129 Washington St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 13 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.

• Jacob R. Groom, 25, 14 Seminary St., Apt. 6, Auburn, was charged Oct. 13 with second-degree criminal trespass and two counts of second-degree aggravated harassment.

• Stacee S. Harvey, 34, 2 Arch St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 13 with possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug/substance and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• William R. Philpott, 36, 20 Thornton Ave., Melone Village Apartments, 227, Auburn, was charged Oct. 14 with second-degree unlawful imprisonment, criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree criminal contempt.

• Michelle R. Nevidomsky, 31, 88 Orchard St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 15 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug/substance.

• Keith W. Pearson Jr., 32, 73 Wall St., Apt. 4, Auburn, was charged Oct. 14 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Francisco Perez, 32, 64 SW 9th St., Oswego, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 14.