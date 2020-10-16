Cayuga County-area police blotter: Oct. 16, 2020

City
• Brianna A. Galbally, 27, 129 Washington St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 13 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.
• Jacob R. Groom, 25, 14 Seminary St., Apt. 6, Auburn, was charged Oct. 13 with second-degree criminal trespass and two counts of second-degree aggravated harassment.
• Stacee S. Harvey, 34, 2 Arch St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 13 with possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug/substance and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• William R. Philpott, 36, 20 Thornton Ave., Melone Village Apartments, 227, Auburn, was charged Oct. 14 with second-degree unlawful imprisonment, criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree criminal contempt.
• Michelle R. Nevidomsky, 31, 88 Orchard St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 15 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug/substance.
• Keith W. Pearson Jr., 32, 73 Wall St., Apt. 4, Auburn, was charged Oct. 14 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Francisco Perez, 32, 64 SW 9th St., Oswego, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 14.
• Eric M. Dailey, 31, 108 Ross Place, Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Oct. 15 with third-degree grand larceny, third-degree welfare fraud and misuse of food stamps.
• Isaiah R. Ferguson, 23, 38 Wallace Ave., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 16.
• Joshua P. Henry, 36, 36 Franklin St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 15 with petit larceny.
• Rose M. Wilson, 108 Ross Place, 2, Auburn, was charged Oct. 15 with third-degree grand larceny, third-degree welfare fraud, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and misuse of food stamps.
County
• Michael F. Hawker, 63, 4986 Waldron Road, Springport, was charged Oct. 13 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.
• Alexus C. Gomez, 21, 241 Genesee St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 14 with second-degree assault.
• Patrick David Smith, 35, 340 Clark St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Oct. 14 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug.
State
• Taylor R. Davis, 21, Jordan, was charged Oct. 13 with a parole violation and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Luis. F. Rivera, 37, Syracuse, was charged Oct. 13 with petit larceny and first-degree operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs
• Brent L. Wiley, 30, New Haven, Connecticut, was charged Oct. 15 with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
