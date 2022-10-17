 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
POLICE

Cayuga County-area police blotter: Oct. 17, 2022

City

• Joshua Ralph Centolella, 21, transient, Auburn, was charged Oct. 14 with third-degree robbery.

• Ashley Elizabeth Puchala, 38, transient, Auburn, was charged Oct. 14 with petit larceny, sixth-degree conspiracy and second-degree criminal contempt.

• Steven Michael Rudick, 41, 115 Franklin St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 14 with petit larceny.

• Stacee Suzanne Harvey, 36, 7 Venice St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 14 with third-degree robbery, fourth-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny.

• Jonathan Winston Hand, 31, 130 Cottage St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 14 with third-degree menacing and criminal obstruction of breathing.

• Brandon C. Ellis, 22, 2765 Lockwood Ave., Weedsport, was charged Oct. 15 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

• Martia Lindae Goldsmith, 22, 19 McMaster St., Room 119, was charged Oct. 15 with fourth-degree criminal mischief, aggravated family offense, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and endangering the welfare of a child.

• Paul Rause, 62, 94 Frances St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 16 with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and petit larceny.

County

• Mathew R. Abbott, 41, 727 State Route 34, Hannibal, was charged Oct. 14 with petit larceny.

• Kevin A. Hernandez, 22, 2238 Oran Delphi Road, Pompey, was charged Oct. 14 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

• Jordan Nicole Wilson, 27, 52 West St., Apt. B, Auburn, was charged Oct. 16 with second-degree aggravated harassment.

• Brittney R. Tinelli, 35, 3 Balmoral Way, Homer, was charged Oct. 16 with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in past 10 years and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

State

• Stephen C. Moore, 29, Port Byron, was charged Oct. 16 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Richard T. Kolacz, 62, Canandaigua, was charged Oct. 15 with driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Walter D. Silensky, 55, Port Byron, was charged Oct. 16 with third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal contempt and endangering the welfare of a child.

