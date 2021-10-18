Cayuga County-area police blotter: Oct. 18, 2021

City

• Ashley L. Snow, 35, 26 N. Fulton St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 15.

• Robert L. Lewis, 41, 913 Church Hill Road, Dover, Delaware, was charged Oct. 17 with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Jessica M. Morales, 37, transient, Auburn, was picked up on two bench warrants Oct. 17 and charged with petit larceny, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and two counts of third-degree identity theft.

County

• Christopher Michael Moore, 33, 3712 E. Genesee St. Road, Sennett, was charged Oct. 15 with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

• Robert Austan Hawkey, 19, 2921 Ryan Road, Brutus, was charged Oct. 16 with third-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Mercy Sherman, 21, 53 Rose St., Geneva, was charged Oct. 16 with fourth-degree stalking.

• Justin Douglas Villa, 31, 362 S. Railroad St., Parish, was charged Oct. 16 with third-degree menacing.

• Dionna N. Smith, 29, 38 Marlborough Road, Rochester, was charged Oct. 16 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Kenneth H. Descoteaux, 51, 8 Lafayette Place, Auburn, was picked up on two bench warrants Oct. 16.

• John Wesley Smith, 37, 19 Franklin St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 16.

