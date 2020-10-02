 Skip to main content
Cayuga County-area police blotter: Oct. 2, 2020
POLICE

Cayuga County-area police blotter: Oct. 2, 2020

  • Updated
City

•  Brent A. Fox, 27, 6409 Scott Road, Homer, was charged Sept. 28 with second-degree aggravated harassment.

• Justice A. Janus, 22, 8 Fort St., 2, Auburn, was charged Sept. 29 with third-degree burglary, criminal mischief and petit larceny.

• Kyle R. Jordan, 19, 2 Schwartz Dr., Standart Woods Apartments, B17, Auburn, was charged Sept. 29 with third-degree burglary, criminal mischief and petit larceny.

• Shaylyne L. Kent, 24, 38 Parker St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 29.

• Darrick J. Telvock, 18, 1683 Gooselane Road, Aurora, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 29.

• Elizabeth M. Bilinski, 26, 5840 Glendora Road, Cicero, was charged Sept. 30 with first-degree falsifying business records.

• Joshua L. Patterson, 36, transient, Auburn, was charged Sept. 30 with petit larceny.

• Jessica M. Morales, 36, 215 Genesee St., Genesee West Apartments, A6, Auburn, was charged Oct. 1 with petit larceny.

• Amanda H. Spagnola, 36, 5 Bellvue Place, Auburn, was charged Oct. 1 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Matthew J. Spinneli, 35, 114 Janet Place, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 1.

• Charles Williams Jr., 44, 25 Dexter Ave., Auburn, was charged Oct. 1 with second-degree criminal possession of a marijuana and possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug/substance.

State

• John T. Netti, 20, Auburn, was charged Sept. 29 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

• Brendan C. Ellis, 19, Weedsport, was charged Oct. 1 with second-degree identity theft and petit larceny.

