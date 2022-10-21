 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
POLICE

Cayuga County-area police blotter: Oct. 21, 2022

City

• Samantha B. Bort, 27, transient, Auburn, was charged Oct. 17 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Lawrence A. Atkins, 45, 44 Wallace Ave., Apt. B, Auburn, was charged oct. 17 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Kevin J. Bouley, 31, 131 Swift St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 17 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Jacob W. Stepro, 37, 5 Church St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged Oct. 17 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Vyonna J. Elliott, 27, 5 Church St., Apt. 3,  was charged Oct. 17 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Michael A. Hilmerson, 23 Orchard St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 17 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Steven A. Mumford, 22, transient, Auburn, was charged Oct. 17 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Michelle N Depew, 34, 82 N. Lewis St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 17 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Richard J. David, 44, 97 Washington St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 17 with endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree menacing, criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

• Drequan A. Thomas, 26, 54 Garrow St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 17 with second-degree criminal contempt. 

• Kenneth J. LaFramboise, 39, transient, Auburn, was charged Oct. 18 with two counts of petit larceny.

• Mark J. Schafer, 41, 29 Garrow St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 19 with criminal obstruction of breathing, fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree menacing. 

• Joseph M. Trathen, 19, 36 Paul St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 19 with making a terroristic threat.

• Gerald A. Dale, 43, 5 Church St., 1, Auburn, was charged Oct. 19 with second-degree burglary, petit larceny and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

State

• Damion J. Gublo, 22, Ithaca, was charged Oct. 17 with petit larceny.

• Ashley M. Townsend, 35, Smyrna, was charged Oct. 17 with second-degree introducing prison contraband and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Garrett L. Partin, 25, Auburn, was charged Oct. 17 with third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and second-degree criminal impersonation.

• Jaret L. Pratt, 25, Mentz, was charged Oct. 17 with second-degree assault.

• Lindsay G. Halpin, 39, Martville, was charged Oct. 17 with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Justin T. Jones, 36, Aurora, was charged Oct. 17 with third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, third-degree unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving and two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

In a presentation Thursday at the Auburn City Council meeting, Auburn Police Department Sgt. Matt Hare introduces body camera footage recently recorded by Sgt. James Smith, who is testing the new technology that will soon be implemented by the full department.
Handcuffed Man
Jeremy Boyer
