Cayuga County-area police blotter: Oct. 21, 2022

City

• Samantha B. Bort, 27, transient, Auburn, was charged Oct. 17 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Lawrence A. Atkins, 45, 44 Wallace Ave., Apt. B, Auburn, was charged oct. 17 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Kevin J. Bouley, 31, 131 Swift St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 17 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Jacob W. Stepro, 37, 5 Church St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged Oct. 17 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Vyonna J. Elliott, 27, 5 Church St., Apt. 3, was charged Oct. 17 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Michael A. Hilmerson, 23 Orchard St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 17 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Steven A. Mumford, 22, transient, Auburn, was charged Oct. 17 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Michelle N Depew, 34, 82 N. Lewis St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 17 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Richard J. David, 44, 97 Washington St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 17 with endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree menacing, criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

• Drequan A. Thomas, 26, 54 Garrow St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 17 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Kenneth J. LaFramboise, 39, transient, Auburn, was charged Oct. 18 with two counts of petit larceny.

• Mark J. Schafer, 41, 29 Garrow St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 19 with criminal obstruction of breathing, fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree menacing.

• Joseph M. Trathen, 19, 36 Paul St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 19 with making a terroristic threat.

• Gerald A. Dale, 43, 5 Church St., 1, Auburn, was charged Oct. 19 with second-degree burglary, petit larceny and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

State

• Damion J. Gublo, 22, Ithaca, was charged Oct. 17 with petit larceny.

• Ashley M. Townsend, 35, Smyrna, was charged Oct. 17 with second-degree introducing prison contraband and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Garrett L. Partin, 25, Auburn, was charged Oct. 17 with third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and second-degree criminal impersonation.

• Jaret L. Pratt, 25, Mentz, was charged Oct. 17 with second-degree assault.

• Lindsay G. Halpin, 39, Martville, was charged Oct. 17 with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Justin T. Jones, 36, Aurora, was charged Oct. 17 with third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, third-degree unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving and two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment.