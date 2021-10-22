Cayuga County-area police blotter: Oct. 22, 2021

City

• Michael C. Ely, 20, 9797 Powers Road, Cato, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 18.

• Steven A. Strecker, 31, 43 Pulaski St., Apt. 4, Auburn, was charged Oct. 19 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Shyann J. Barnes, 24, 13 Easterly Ave., 3, Auburn, was charged Oct. 19 with resisting arrest and second-degree harassment.

• Shawn A. Currier, 34, 104 Wall St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 19 with petit larceny.

• Danny R. Ladisair, 34, 9 Dayton St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 19 with resisting arrest and second-degree harassment.

• Randi L. Session, 27, 142 S. Fulton St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 19.

• Aaron T. Hendershot, 25, 8088 Route 90, Montezuma, was charged Oct. 20 with second-degree menacing.

• Brian C. Rowley, 24, 541 Stolp Ave., Syracuse, was charged Oct. 20 with criminal mischief.

• Vicki L. Telvock, 22, 19 Franklin St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 20.

• Jamar J. Ward, 29, 47 Pulaski St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 20 with second-degree aggravated harassment.

• Christopher G. Yantch, 61, 5151 W. Lake Road, Fleming, was charged Oct. 21 with first-degree driving while intoxicated.

County

• Brian D. Lawrence, 25, 109 Washington St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Oct. 18 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Kristina M. Parker, 58, 87 East Seneca St., Oswego, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 20.

• Alyssa J. Foster, 28, 5 Teds Way, Moravia, was charged Oct. 21 with torturing/injuring/not feeding an animal.

State

• Teresa M. Crane, 66, Skaneateles, was charged Oct. 18 with first-degree driving while intoxicated.

• Shiane M. Schuster, 25, Martville, was charged Oct. 19 with petit larceny.

• Timothy B. Wilbur, 35, Syracuse, was charged Oct. 19 with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and second-degree criminal contempt.

• Robert A. Janas, 52, Auburn, was charged Oct. 20 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content level of at least .08% and driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Damian V. Brantley, 31, Oswego, was charged Oct. 20 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content level of at least .08% and driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Erick T. Martin, 25, Newark, was charged Oct. 20 was charged with first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

• Craig J. Kilbourne, 58, Auburn, was charged Oct. 20 with petit larceny.

• Devin D. Daly, 31, Skaneateles, was charged Oct. 20 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content level of at least .08% and driving while intoxicated-first offense.

