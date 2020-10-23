Cayuga County-area police blotter: Oct. 23, 2020

City

• Christopher M. Komoroski Jr., 26, 39 Pulaski St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 21.

• Jason J. McPhearson Sr., 28, 131 Van Anden St., 2, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 21.

• Adam C. Winks, 26, 226 Hardenbergh Ave., Auburn, was charged Oct. 22 with criminal mischief.

County

• Brian A. Hart, 26, 11 Grover St., Apt. 7, Auburn, was charged Oct. 22 with second-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family court offense.

• Kimberly A. Lindsey, 47, 46 Brown Road, Kirkwood, was charged Oct. 22 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Howard L. Lainhart III, 46, 114 Galen St., Clyde, was charged Oct. 22 with second-degree criminal trespass and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

State

• Terry R. Walters, 59, Auburn, was charged Oct. 21 with promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child.

• Desiray M. Cummings, 20, Port Byron, was charged Oct. 21 with unlawfully growing cannabis.