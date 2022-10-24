Cayuga County-area police blotter: Oct. 24, 2022

City
• Brandon James Bell, 23, 36 Franklin St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 21 with possession of a dangerous drug/substance.
• Kyle D. Amidon, 35, 58 Henderson Lane, Brutus, was charged Oct. 21 with resisting arrest and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.
• Garrett Leroy Partin, 25, transient, Auburn, was charged Oct. 21 with resisting arrest.
• Heidi Elizabeth Neville, 50, 16 Nelson St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged Oct. 22 with petit larceny.
• Garrett Leryond Partin, 25, transient, Auburn, was charged Oct. 23 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
• Thomas Lee Page, 34, 4 W. Cayuga St., Moravia, was charged Oct. 23 with petit larceny.
County
• Connie L. Rooker, 50, 1275 Route 5, Lot 149, Elbridge, was charged Oct. 22 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
• Bradley S. Stevens, 42, 2547 E. Main St., Cato, was charged Oct. 22 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.