Cayuga County-area police blotter: Oct. 25, 2021

City

• Christopher A. Pearson, 23, 58 2nd Drive, Brutus, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 22.

• Kevin J. Bouley, 30, 131 Swift St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 22 with petit larceny.

• Abigail M. Sawyer, 32, 45 Cayuga St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 23 with petit larceny.

• Eric Tyson, 57, 5 Washington St., Apt. 3, Auburn, was charged Oct. 23 with petit larceny.

• Thomas G. Ward, 39, 2525 Sloan Road, Fleming, was charged Oct. 23 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Amanda S. Hammond, 33, 111 Osborne St., Apt. 4, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 24.

County

• Kecia K. Sawyer, 27, 36 Seminary St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Oct. 24 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Gabrielle Ann Wood, 20, 26 Grove Ave., Auburn, was charged Oct. 24 with operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.

State

• June L. Heath, 43, Union Springs, was charged Oct. 22 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08%.

• Adria N. Farlow, 29, Auburn, was charged Oct. 23 with second-degree introducing contraband into a prison.

• Brett M. Shaber, 39, Jersey City, New Jersey, was charged Oct. 23 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.

