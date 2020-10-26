Cayuga County-area police blotter: Oct. 26, 2020

City
• Rebecca M. Stevens, 41, 7 Grover St., Apt. 4, Auburn, was charged Oct. 23 with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
• Chad A. Depeiza, 36, 1628 W. Colvin St., Syracuse, was charged Oct. 24 with criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass.
• Christopher T. Lucas, 22, 130 North St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 24 with criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
• Ashley S. Kelley, 40, 20 Thornton Ave., Melone Village Apartments, Apt. 321, Auburn, was charged Oct. 25 with criminal obstruction of breathing.
County
• Kathleen S. Liccion, 40, 616 Fraher Road, Montezuma, was charged Oct. 23 with aggravated driving while intoxicated with two prior convictions, aggravated driving while intoxicated with child in vehicle, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, use of vehicle without interlock device and acting in a manner injurious to a child.
• Luke J. Gaffney, 39, 6616 Route 90, Cayuga, was charged Oct. 23 with aggravated assault of a police officer.
• Russell J. Walter, 51, 754 Spring Lake Road, Conquest, was charged Oct. 25 with first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child.
State
• Joshua S. Perez, 28, Moravia, was charged Oct. 23 with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction, aggravated driving while intoxicated and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Ryan E. Mudge, 29, Elbridge, was charged Oct. 24 with unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Tyler D. Glimpse, 26, Liverpool, was charged Oct. 25 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Stephen J. Leva, 31, Elbridge, was charged Oct. 25 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
