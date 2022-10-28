Cayuga County-area police blotter: Oct. 28, 2022

City

• Michelle A. Harmon, 36, 23 West St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 26 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Scott A. Meyer, 33, transient, Auburn, was charged Oct. 27 with third-degree burglary, petit larceny and resisting arrest.

• James A. Lee, 44, 311 Berwick Road, Syracuse, was charged Oct. 27 with fourth-degree conspiracy.

• Jamel A. Nellons, 41, 320 Coolidge Ave., 2, Syracuse, was charged Oct. 27 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.

County

• Scott A. Meyer, 33, transient, Auburn, was charged Oct. 25 with petit larceny.

State

• Nina DeAngelis, 38, Auburn, was charged Oct. 24 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor operation and operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs.

• David L. Seymour, 60, Martville, was charged Oct. 24 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least .08% and driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Joseph W. Lester, 51, Genoa, was charged Oct. 26 with criminal possession of a firearm.

• Justin E. Schafer, 31, Auburn, was charged Oct. 27 with second-degree menacing and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Billy J. Figgolari, 39, Locke, was charged Oct. 27 with false personation and seventh-degree criminal possession of a weapon