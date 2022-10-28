 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
POLICE

Cayuga County-area police blotter: Oct. 28, 2022

  • 0

City

• Michelle A. Harmon, 36, 23 West St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 26 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Scott A. Meyer, 33, transient, Auburn, was charged Oct. 27 with third-degree burglary, petit larceny and resisting arrest.

• James A. Lee, 44, 311 Berwick Road, Syracuse, was charged Oct. 27 with fourth-degree conspiracy.

• Jamel A. Nellons, 41, 320 Coolidge Ave., 2, Syracuse, was charged Oct. 27 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.

County

• Scott A. Meyer, 33, transient, Auburn, was charged Oct. 25 with petit larceny.

People are also reading…

State

• Nina DeAngelis, 38, Auburn, was charged Oct. 24 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor operation and operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs.

• David L. Seymour, 60, Martville, was charged Oct. 24 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least .08% and driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Joseph W. Lester, 51, Genoa, was charged Oct. 26 with criminal possession of a firearm.

• Justin E. Schafer,  31, Auburn, was charged Oct. 27 with second-degree menacing and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Billy J. Figgolari, 39, Locke, was charged Oct. 27 with false personation and seventh-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Here are some tips for pickpocket prevention.
Handcuffed Man
Jeremy Boyer
0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Bolivia protests: Demonstrations against plans to delay census

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News