Cayuga County-area police blotter: Oct. 28, 2022

City
• Michelle A. Harmon, 36, 23 West St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 26 with endangering the welfare of a child.
• Scott A. Meyer, 33, transient, Auburn, was charged Oct. 27 with third-degree burglary, petit larceny and resisting arrest.
• James A. Lee, 44, 311 Berwick Road, Syracuse, was charged Oct. 27 with fourth-degree conspiracy.
• Jamel A. Nellons, 41, 320 Coolidge Ave., 2, Syracuse, was charged Oct. 27 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.
County
• Scott A. Meyer, 33, transient, Auburn, was charged Oct. 25 with petit larceny.
People are also reading…
State
• Nina DeAngelis, 38, Auburn, was charged Oct. 24 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor operation and operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs.
• David L. Seymour, 60, Martville, was charged Oct. 24 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of at least .08% and driving while intoxicated-first offense.
• Joseph W. Lester, 51, Genoa, was charged Oct. 26 with criminal possession of a firearm.
• Justin E. Schafer, 31, Auburn, was charged Oct. 27 with second-degree menacing and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
• Billy J. Figgolari, 39, Locke, was charged Oct. 27 with false personation and seventh-degree criminal possession of a weapon