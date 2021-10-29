 Skip to main content
POLICE

Cayuga County-area police blotter: Oct. 29, 2021

  • Updated

City

• Austin R. Deal, 33, 68 Clark St., Apt. 6, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 27 with aggravated family offense, first-degree criminal contempt, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, second-degree criminal contempt.

• Shawn D. Denman Jr., 26, 290 Grant Ave., Chapel House, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 27.

• Amanda M. Quick, 38, 94 Dunning Ave., was charged Oct. 27 with fourth-degree larceny. 

• Cheryl L. Walawender, 43, 21 Mann St., Auburn, was picked up a bench warrant Oct. 28. 

• Brian P. Guzalak, 39, 37 Steel St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 28 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Cera E. Miller, 21, 24 Easterly Ave., Auburn, was picked up on an arrest warrant Oct. 28.

• Diondrie E. Smith, 20, 35 Barbert St., Auburn, was picked up on a sentence violation and charged with third-degree robbery, fourth-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

County

• David Tanner, 51, 25 Utica St., Port Byron, was charged Oct. 25 with fourth-degree stalking.

• Michael C. Ely, 20, 9797 Powers Road, Cato, was charged Oct. 27 with two counts of second-degree criminal contempt.

• Amanda M. Quick, 38, 94 Dunning Ave., was charged Oct. 27 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Jesse E. Orton, 39, 218 Henderson Lane, Brutus, was charged Oct. 27 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of .08%.

• Jennifer S. Kastenhuber, 29, 284 Tucker Hill Road, Locke, was charged Oct. 28 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Nathan W. Brown, 33, 2366 Bear Swamp Road, Sempronius, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 28.

State

• Irene F. Bailey, 40, Red Creek, was charged Oct. 27 with driving while intoxicated first offense and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

