POLICE

Cayuga County-area police blotter: Oct. 3, 2022

City

• Matthew Robert McKay, 40, 5692 McClelland Drive, Fleming, was charged Sept. 30 with petit larceny and sixth-degree conspiracy.

County

• Brandon Lee Hausman, 35, 94 Dunning Ave., Auburn, was charged Sept. 30 with second-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

• Andrew Mark Wilson, 30, transient, Auburn, was charged Sept. 30 with second-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

• Larry William Hoff, 33, 2709 Erie Drive, Weedsport, was charged Sept. 30 with second-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

• Diondrie Emmanuel Cammel Smith, 21, 12 Genesee St., Apt. 202, Auburn, was charged charged Sept. 30 with second-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

• Mark Anthony Thompson, 29, 207 S. Beech St., Syracuse, was charged Sept. 30 with second-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

• Weldon Royce Malone, 55, 2144 W. Genesee St. Road, Aurelius, was charged Sept. 30 with second-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

State

• Franklin J. Cowan, 39, Syracuse, was charged Sept. 30 with petit larceny.

• Samuel M. Fryer, 21, Henrietta, was charged Sept. 30 with first-degree disseminating indecent material to minors.

• Jessica L. Phillips, 40, Elbridge, was charged Sept. 30 with second-degree criminal impersonation.

• Nicole S. Brown, 42, Syracuse, was charged Sept. 30 with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in past 10 years and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

• Danielle L. Utter, 36, Trumansburg, was charged Oct. 1 with driving while intoxicated-first offense.

In a presentation Thursday at the Auburn City Council meeting, Auburn Police Department Sgt. Matt Hare introduces body camera footage recently recorded by Sgt. James Smith, who is testing the new technology that will soon be implemented by the full department.
Handcuffed Man
Jeremy Boyer
Tags

