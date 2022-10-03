Cayuga County-area police blotter: Oct. 3, 2022

City

• Matthew Robert McKay, 40, 5692 McClelland Drive, Fleming, was charged Sept. 30 with petit larceny and sixth-degree conspiracy.

County

• Brandon Lee Hausman, 35, 94 Dunning Ave., Auburn, was charged Sept. 30 with second-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

• Andrew Mark Wilson, 30, transient, Auburn, was charged Sept. 30 with second-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

• Larry William Hoff, 33, 2709 Erie Drive, Weedsport, was charged Sept. 30 with second-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

• Diondrie Emmanuel Cammel Smith, 21, 12 Genesee St., Apt. 202, Auburn, was charged charged Sept. 30 with second-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

• Mark Anthony Thompson, 29, 207 S. Beech St., Syracuse, was charged Sept. 30 with second-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

• Weldon Royce Malone, 55, 2144 W. Genesee St. Road, Aurelius, was charged Sept. 30 with second-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense.

State

• Franklin J. Cowan, 39, Syracuse, was charged Sept. 30 with petit larceny.

• Samuel M. Fryer, 21, Henrietta, was charged Sept. 30 with first-degree disseminating indecent material to minors.

• Jessica L. Phillips, 40, Elbridge, was charged Sept. 30 with second-degree criminal impersonation.

• Nicole S. Brown, 42, Syracuse, was charged Sept. 30 with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in past 10 years and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

• Danielle L. Utter, 36, Trumansburg, was charged Oct. 1 with driving while intoxicated-first offense.