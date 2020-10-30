Cayuga County-area police blotter: Oct. 30, 2020

County

• Richard J. Moon, 22, 7028 N. Division St. F, Throop, was charged Oct. 26 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least .08%.

• Roger E. Kulakowski, 66, 7884 Grant Avenue Road, Sennett, was charged Oct. 27 with failure to notify of address change as sex offender.

• Rick L. Smith, 57, P.O. Box 383, Port Byron, was charged Oct. 27 with operating a motor vehicle without insurance and operation of a motor vehicle while registration or privilege is suspended or revoked.

State

• Aimee C. Gleason, 31, Cayuga, was charged Oct. 27 with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Richard A. Schillawski, 41, Auburn, was charged Oct. 28 with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

• Rameer M. Robinson, 21, Syracuse, was charged Oct. 28 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.