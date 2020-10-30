Cayuga County-area police blotter: Oct. 30, 2020

City
• Kylle L. Hopkins, 28, 9005 Plainville Road, Lysander, was charged sex offender failure to verify change of address and sex offender failure to verify address.
• Barbara M. Horsford, 29, 48 Merriman St. Ext., Auburn, was charged Oct. 26 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Jennifer R. Telvock, 39, 276 Seymour St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 26.
• Jordan A. Twomey, 27, 57 Orchard St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 26 and charged with possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug.
• Joshua L. Patterson, 36, 128 Cottage St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 28 and charged with petit larceny.
• Jonathan L. Quiles, 28, 830 W. Boylston St., Apt. 13, Worcester, MA, was charged Oct. 27 with third-degree assault.
• Jason J. McPhearson Jr., 28, 131 Van Anden St., 2, Auburn, was charged Oct. 28 with second-degree strangulation, aggravated family offense and endangering the welfare of a child.
• Alexander R. Temple, 29, 40 Steel St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 28 with endangering the welfare of a child and criminal obstruction of breathing.
• Rebecca L. Gould, 53, 6 Aurelius Ave., was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 29.
County
• Richard J. Moon, 22, 7028 N. Division St. F, Throop, was charged Oct. 26 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least .08%.
• Roger E. Kulakowski, 66, 7884 Grant Avenue Road, Sennett, was charged Oct. 27 with failure to notify of address change as sex offender.
• Rick L. Smith, 57, P.O. Box 383, Port Byron, was charged Oct. 27 with operating a motor vehicle without insurance and operation of a motor vehicle while registration or privilege is suspended or revoked.
State
• Aimee C. Gleason, 31, Cayuga, was charged Oct. 27 with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Richard A. Schillawski, 41, Auburn, was charged Oct. 28 with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Rameer M. Robinson, 21, Syracuse, was charged Oct. 28 with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
• Sean M. Bryan, 39, was charged Oct. 29 with aggravated family offense, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
• Stephen F. Glahn, 66, Syracuse, was charged Oct. 28 with petit larceny.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.