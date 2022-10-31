Cayuga County-area police blotter: Oct. 31, 2022

City
• Keyohn Darrel Love, 24, 13 Easterly Ave., Auburn, was charged Oct. 29 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.
• Jazmine Antiwanique Adams, 149 Seeley Ave., Syracuse, was charged Oct. 29 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.
• Dajour Maleek Grimes, 226 Seymour St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 29 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
State
• Jessy A. Calvetti, 32, Auburn, was charged Oct. 28 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.
• Gary E. Lobello, 74, Skaneateles, was charged Oct. 29 with second-degree criminal impersonation.
• Israel S. Sanchez, 38, Belleview, Florida, was charged Oct. 29 with operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs.
People are also reading…
• Brian S. Cuatt, 52, Auburn, was charged Oct. 30 with petit larceny.
• Ryan W. Novick, 41, Rochester, was charged Oct. 30 with third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and reckless driving.