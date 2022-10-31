 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
POLICE

Cayuga County-area police blotter: Oct. 31, 2022

City

• Keyohn Darrel Love, 24, 13 Easterly Ave., Auburn, was charged Oct. 29 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

• Jazmine Antiwanique Adams, 149 Seeley Ave., Syracuse, was charged Oct. 29 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

• Dajour Maleek Grimes, 226 Seymour St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 29 with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

State

• Jessy A. Calvetti, 32, Auburn, was charged Oct. 28 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

• Gary E. Lobello, 74, Skaneateles, was charged Oct. 29 with second-degree criminal impersonation.

• Israel S. Sanchez, 38, Belleview, Florida, was charged Oct. 29 with operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs.

• Brian S. Cuatt, 52, Auburn, was charged Oct. 30 with petit larceny.

• Ryan W. Novick, 41, Rochester, was charged Oct. 30 with third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and reckless driving.

Handcuffed Man
Jeremy Boyer
