Cayuga County-area police blotter: Oct. 5, 2020

City
• Richard D. Deleo, 64, 6422 Canoga Road, Aurelius, was charged Oct. 3 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Nicholas M. Fish, 32, 18 Rumsey St., Seneca Falls, was picked up Oct. 3 on a bench warrant.
• Randy E. Longley, 52, 41 N. Fulton St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 3 with petit larceny.
• Nicole L. Errico, 31, 3 Mattie Place, Auburn, was picked up Oct. 4 on a bench warrant.
• Timothy D. Johnson Jr., 32, 10 Foote St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 4 with first-degree criminal contempt.
• Robin M. Ray, 28, 66 Holley St., Auburn, was picked up Oct. 4 on a bench warrant.
• Troy W. Silcox, 22, 11 Jefferson St., Apt. 2, Auburn, was charged Oct. 5 with resisting arrest.
State
• Courtney M. Virginia, 37, Elbridge, was charged Oct. 2 with petit larceny.
• Austin W. Mead, 23, Moravia, was charged Oct. 2 with driving while intoxicated-first offense and driving with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%.
• Brian C. Kociela, 39, North Syracuse, was charged Oct. 4 with driving while intoxicated-first offense.
• Luke J. Pickering, 25, Weedsport, was charged Oct. 4 with two counts of criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child.
• Jessie D. Wright, 22, Auburn, was charged Oct. 4 with second-degree criminal impersonation and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
• Michael D. Flint, 20, Union Springs, was charged Oct. 4 with petit larceny.
