POLICE

Cayuga County-area police blotter: Oct. 7, 2022

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

City

• Emmett E. Hicks, 42, 128 S. Fulton St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 3 with possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Peyton E. White, 18, 11661 Route 176, Ira, was charged Oct. 4 with second-degree criminal trespass.

• Michael F. Fowler, 39, 720 Walnut St., Elmira, was charged Oct. 4 with second-degree burglary and petit larceny.

• Julia M. Condon, 18, 13342 Calkins Road, Cato, was charged Oct. 4 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass.

• Jason P. Colon, 42, transient, Auburn, was charged Oct. 6 with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and petit larceny.

• Charles A. Bullock, 52, 62 N. Fulton St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 6 with fourth-degree grand larceny.

County

• Christopher A. Pearson, 24, 58 2nd Drive, Brutus, was charged Oct. 3 with criminal possession of a weapon.

In a presentation Thursday at the Auburn City Council meeting, Auburn Police Department Sgt. Matt Hare introduces body camera footage recently recorded by Sgt. James Smith, who is testing the new technology that will soon be implemented by the full department.
Handcuffed Man
Jeremy Boyer
Tags

