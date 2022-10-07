Cayuga County-area police blotter: Oct. 7, 2022

City
• Emmett E. Hicks, 42, 128 S. Fulton St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 3 with possession of a mislabeled dangerous drug and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Peyton E. White, 18, 11661 Route 176, Ira, was charged Oct. 4 with second-degree criminal trespass.
• Michael F. Fowler, 39, 720 Walnut St., Elmira, was charged Oct. 4 with second-degree burglary and petit larceny.
• Julia M. Condon, 18, 13342 Calkins Road, Cato, was charged Oct. 4 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass.
• Jason P. Colon, 42, transient, Auburn, was charged Oct. 6 with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and petit larceny.
• Charles A. Bullock, 52, 62 N. Fulton St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 6 with fourth-degree grand larceny.
County
• Christopher A. Pearson, 24, 58 2nd Drive, Brutus, was charged Oct. 3 with criminal possession of a weapon.