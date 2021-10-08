Cayuga County-area police blotter: Oct. 8, 2021

City
• James R. Behme, 47, 105 N. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, was charged Oct. 4 with a sentence violation.
• Michael J. Chapman, 32, 2539 Sittser Road, Auburn, was charged Oct. 4 with second-degree manslaughter and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.
• Michael J. Gatewood, 42, 24 Sheridan St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 4 with first-degree criminal contempt, endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree assault.
• Mohamed M. Alali, 30, 290 Grant Ave., Apartment 8, Auburn, was charged Oct. 5 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.
• Sara K. Gatewood, 35, 24 Sheridan St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 5 with endangering the welfare of a child.
• Richard K. Mcdowell, 35, 732 Milton Ave., Syracuse, was charged Oct. 5 with petit larceny.
• Marcella M. Redmond, 30, transient, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 5.
• Tara T. Waite, 30, 41 Morris St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 6.
• Nathan T. Hobby, 19, 22 Canal St., Port Byron, was charged Oct. 7 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
• Ramaine R. Williams, 37, 5 Washington St., Upper, Auburn, was charged Oct. 7 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• William K. Nearing, 62, 110 E. Genesee St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 7 with third-degree robbery, resisting arrest and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.
• Bishop T. Prenatt, 27, 229 Woodlawn Ave., Auburn, was charged Oct. 7 with endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest.
• Zachary C. Trufant, 32, 9 Fort St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 7.
County
• Aaron D. Tyrrell, 27, 4751 Cat Path Road, Locke, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 5.
• Andrew R. Wilbur, 42, 1107 Old State Route 31, Memphis, was charged Oct. 6 with third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operation of a motor vehicle while registration or privilege is suspended or revoked.
• Abdikadir A. Bakar, 36, 1117 Park St., Syracuse, was charged Oct. 7 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Jason J. Zirbel, 31, 37 Olympia Ave., Brogan, Auburn, was charged Oct. 7 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
State
• Rhett W. Myers, 37, Sterling, was charged Oct. 5 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Michael B. Podolak, 37, Moravia, was charged Oct. 5 with first-degree criminal contempt.