Cayuga County-area police blotter: Oct. 8, 2021
POLICE

Cayuga County-area police blotter: Oct. 8, 2021

City

• James R. Behme, 47, 105 N. Hoopes Ave., Auburn, was charged Oct. 4 with a sentence violation.

• Michael J. Chapman, 32, 2539 Sittser Road, Auburn, was charged Oct. 4 with second-degree manslaughter and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

• Michael J. Gatewood, 42, 24 Sheridan St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 4 with first-degree criminal contempt, endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree assault.

• Mohamed M. Alali, 30, 290 Grant Ave., Apartment 8, Auburn, was charged Oct. 5 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

• Sara K. Gatewood, 35, 24 Sheridan St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 5 with endangering the welfare of a child.

• Richard K. Mcdowell, 35, 732 Milton Ave., Syracuse, was charged Oct. 5 with petit larceny.

• Marcella M. Redmond, 30, transient, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 5.

• Tara T. Waite, 30, 41 Morris St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 6.

• Nathan T. Hobby, 19, 22 Canal St., Port Byron, was charged Oct. 7 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Ramaine R. Williams, 37, 5 Washington St., Upper, Auburn, was charged Oct. 7 with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• William K. Nearing, 62, 110 E. Genesee St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 7 with third-degree robbery, resisting arrest and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

• Bishop T. Prenatt, 27, 229 Woodlawn Ave., Auburn, was charged Oct. 7 with endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest.

• Zachary C. Trufant, 32, 9 Fort St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 7.

County

• Aaron D. Tyrrell, 27, 4751 Cat Path Road, Locke, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 5.

• Andrew R. Wilbur, 42, 1107 Old State Route 31, Memphis, was charged Oct. 6 with third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operation of a motor vehicle while registration or privilege is suspended or revoked.

• Abdikadir A. Bakar, 36, 1117 Park St., Syracuse, was charged Oct. 7 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Jason J. Zirbel, 31, 37 Olympia Ave., Brogan, Auburn, was charged Oct. 7 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

State

• Rhett W. Myers, 37, Sterling, was charged Oct. 5 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Michael B. Podolak, 37, Moravia, was charged Oct. 5 with first-degree criminal contempt.

During Thursday's Auburn City Council, Auburn Police Department members were officially promoted. David Walters took the oath of office for his promotion to lieutenant, and Michael Merkley was took the oath for his promotion to sergeant.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.
Handcuffed Man
Jeremy Boyer
