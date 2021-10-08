Cayuga County-area police blotter: Oct. 8, 2021

• William K. Nearing, 62, 110 E. Genesee St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 7 with third-degree robbery, resisting arrest and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.

• Bishop T. Prenatt, 27, 229 Woodlawn Ave., Auburn, was charged Oct. 7 with endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest.

• Zachary C. Trufant, 32, 9 Fort St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 7.

County

• Aaron D. Tyrrell, 27, 4751 Cat Path Road, Locke, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 5.

• Tara T. Waite, 30, 41 Morris St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 6.

• Andrew R. Wilbur, 42, 1107 Old State Route 31, Memphis, was charged Oct. 6 with third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operation of a motor vehicle while registration or privilege is suspended or revoked.

• Abdikadir A. Bakar, 36, 1117 Park St., Syracuse, was charged Oct. 7 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Jason J. Zirbel, 31, 37 Olympia Ave., Brogan, Auburn, was charged Oct. 7 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.