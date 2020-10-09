Cayuga County-area police blotter: Oct. 9, 2020

• James M. Powell, 51, 151 Exchange St., A, Troy, PA, was charged Oct. 9 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content level of at least .08 of 1% and driving while intoxicated first offense.

State

• Christopher M. Case, 25, Auburn, was charged Oct. 6 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and circumventing an ignition interlock device.

• Alyssa B. Corbett, 33, Weedsport, was charged Oct. 6 with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle first offense and driving while intoxicated first offense.

• Jessie D. Wright, 22, Auburn, was charged Oct. 4 with second-degree criminal impersonation and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Love 0 Funny 3 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0