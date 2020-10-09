Cayuga County-area police blotter: Oct. 9, 2020

City
• Heziakia J. Caswell, 41, 19 Sheridan St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 6 with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
• Amanda M. Ellis, 36, 8943 Oakland St., Weedsport, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 5.
• Jawon C. Charles, 32, transient, Auburn, was charged Oct. 7 with petit larceny.
• Darnell A. Daniels Jr., 22, 10 Woodruff Place, Auburn, was charged Oct. 6 with criminal mischief.
• Xavier M. Tillman, 18, 3 Seymour St., Auburn, was charged Oct. 6 with three-degree burglary, criminal mischief and petit larceny.
• Darnell A. Daniels Jr., 22, 10 Woodruff Place, Auburn, was charged Oct. 7 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
• Robert A. Myers, 32, 9054 Arthur Jenkins Road, Canastota, was picked up on a bench warrant Oct. 7.
• Ken Tapp, 52, transient, St. Louis, MO, was charged Oct. 7 with third-degree menacing.
• Michael D. Flint, 20, transient, Auburn, was charged Oct. 8 with petit larceny and Oct. 9 with third-degree burglary, petit larceny, second-degree criminal contempt and criminal mischief.
• Thomas E. Love Jr., 42, 15 Seminary Ave., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Oct. 8 with first-degree criminal contempt.
• James M. Powell, 51, 151 Exchange St., A, Troy, PA, was charged Oct. 9 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content level of at least .08 of 1% and driving while intoxicated first offense.
State
• Christopher M. Case, 25, Auburn, was charged Oct. 6 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and circumventing an ignition interlock device.
• Alyssa B. Corbett, 33, Weedsport, was charged Oct. 6 with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle first offense and driving while intoxicated first offense.
• Jessie D. Wright, 22, Auburn, was charged Oct. 4 with second-degree criminal impersonation and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
