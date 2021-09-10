Cayuga County-area police blotter: Sept. 10, 2021

City

• Martin L. Scott, 29, 15 Garrow St., Auburn, was picked up on bench warrant Sept. 8.

• Terry M. Thomas, 59, 193 North St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 7 with petit larceny.

• Elizabeth A. Crysler, 30, 3 Teds Way, Moravia, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 9.

• Sarah M. Kline, 36, transient, Auburn, was charged Sept. 8 with two counts of second-degree assault and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

• Daquan S. Richardson, 24, transient, Auburn, was charged Sept. 8 with third-degree burglary, petit larceny and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

• William L. Ross, 22, 37 William St., Room 123, Auburn, was charged Sept. 9 with aggravated family offense and two counts of first-degree criminal contempt

• Derric L. Wallace, 55, 547 Joseph Ave., Rochester, was charged Sept. 9 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content level of at least .08% with a prior conviction and driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in the last 10 years.

County