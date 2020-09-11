Cayuga County-area police blotter: Sept. 11, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

City

• Richard B. Salmon, 38, 39 Perry St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 9 with first-degree operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs.

• George N. Williams, 40, 4 Jefferson St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 9 with obstructing governmental administration, second-degree operation while license or privilege is suspended or revoked and resisting arrest.

• Jennifer L. Mattes, 30, 19 McMaster St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 10.

• Ciera M. Nickerson, 32, 182 Seymour St., 2, Auburn, was charged Sept. 11 with driving while intoxicated-first offense.

• Kearstyn S. Sweeting, 31, 36 Chedell Place, Auburn, was charged Sept. 10 with second-degree criminal contempt.

County

• Margaret L. Newman-Bright, 29, 4793 W. Lake Road, Fleming, was charged Sept. 9 with third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Justin M. Decapio, 29, 101 VanAnden St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 9 with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.