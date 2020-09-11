Cayuga County-area police blotter: Sept. 11, 2020

City
• Richard B. Salmon, 38, 39 Perry St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 9 with first-degree operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs.
• George N. Williams, 40, 4 Jefferson St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 9 with obstructing governmental administration, second-degree operation while license or privilege is suspended or revoked and resisting arrest.
• Jennifer L. Mattes, 30, 19 McMaster St., Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 10.
• Ciera M. Nickerson, 32, 182 Seymour St., 2, Auburn, was charged Sept. 11 with driving while intoxicated-first offense.
• Kearstyn S. Sweeting, 31, 36 Chedell Place, Auburn, was charged Sept. 10 with second-degree criminal contempt.
County
• Margaret L. Newman-Bright, 29, 4793 W. Lake Road, Fleming, was charged Sept. 9 with third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
• Justin M. Decapio, 29, 101 VanAnden St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 9 with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
• Alexandra E. McParkland, 27, 175 Buck Road, Lansing, was charged Sept. 9 with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in the last 10 years and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least .08 of 1%.
• Braden A. Lanclos, 28, 12305 Old State Road, Auburn, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle without insurance.
• Sang Ho Park, 36, 1121 E. Fayette St., Syracuse, was charged Sept. 10 with petit larceny.
• Jennifer L. Mattes, 30, 19 McMaster St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 10 with second-degree criminal contempt.
State
• Luis F. Rivera-Ramos, 37, Syracuse, was charged Sept. 10 with sixth-degree conspiracy and petit larceny.
• Courtney M. Virginia, 37, Elbridge, was charged Sept. 10 with sixth-degree conspiracy and petit larceny.
