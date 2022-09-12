Cayuga County-area police blotter: Sept. 12, 2022

City
• Richard Edward Quimby, 51, 60 Elizabeth St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 10 with second-degree menacing, second-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief.
County
• Michael A. Peterson, 41, Weedsport, was charged Sept. 7 with first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child.
• Christopher M. Moore, 55, 282 Cypress St., Rochester, was charged Sept. 9 with petit larceny.
State
• Daniel W. Breed, 56, Elbridge, was charged Sept. 10 with second-degree criminal contempt and driving while intoxicated-first offense.