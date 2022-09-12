 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
POLICE

Cayuga County-area police blotter: Sept. 12, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0
NewsVu QR Code: Crime and courts

VIEW: To catch up on all of our recent local crime and courts coverage, point your smartphone's camera at the QR code and click the link.

City

• Richard Edward Quimby, 51, 60 Elizabeth St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 10 with second-degree menacing, second-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief.

County

• Michael A. Peterson, 41, Weedsport, was charged Sept. 7 with first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child.

• Christopher M. Moore, 55, 282 Cypress St., Rochester, was charged Sept. 9 with petit larceny.

State

• Daniel W. Breed, 56, Elbridge, was charged Sept. 10 with second-degree criminal contempt and driving while intoxicated-first offense.

+1 
Handcuffed Man
Jeremy Boyer
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Queen’s corgis are getting a new home

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News