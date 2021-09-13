Cayuga County-area police blotter: Sept. 13, 2021

City

• Martella L. Goldsmith, 21, 37 William St., Room 227, Auburn, was charged Sept. 10 with petit larceny, resiting arrest and endangering the welfare of a child.

• James W. Edwards, 28, 119 Radisson Court, Syracuse, was charged Sept. 12 with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree criminal contempt.

• Deanna N. Houghtaling, 35, transient, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 12.

• Martin L. Scott, 28, 3 Lafayette Place, Auburn, was charged Sept. 12 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Melissa K. Tanner, 55, 8 James St., Apt. C, Auburn, was charged Sept. 12 with criminal obstruction of breathing.

County

• Nico S. Cassata, 27, 31 Bayton Drive, Rochester, was charged Sept. 10 with second-degree robbery.

• Allen F. Jordan, 28, 18 Melrose Road, Auburn, was charged Sept. 10 with third-degree criminal mischief and fifth-degree arson.

State

• Rodeny A. Leach, 63, Martville, was charged Sept. 10 with endangering the welfare of a child.