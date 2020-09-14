Cayuga County-area police blotter: Sept. 14, 2020

City
• Christina S. Campbell, 44, 3 Easterly Place, Auburn, was charged Sept. 11 with petit larceny.
• Venessa E. Clark, 36, 613 Maple Drive, Skaneateles, was charged Sept. 11 with petit larceny.
• Richard A. Smith Jr., 32, 40 Capitol St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 11 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and he was picked up on a bench warrant.
• Ravaughn T. Baker, 24, 6154 Court St., Cayuga, was charged Sept. 12 with first-degree criminal contempt and third-degree assault.
• Matthew J. Coats, 33, 6 Dons Lane, Conquest, was picked up Sept. 12 on a bench warrant.
• Christopher J. Hatfield, 37, 162 Seymour St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Sept. 12 with first-degree criminal contempt and was charged Sept. 13 with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree strangulation.
• Christopher D. Kilcoyne, 37, 30 Bradford St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 12 with petit larceny.
• Stephen E. Wooldridge Jr., 49, 7 Holley St., Auburn, was picked up Sept. 12 on a bench warrant.
• Drew S. Strong, 39, 45 Logan St., Auburn, was picked up Sept. 13 on a bench warrant and charged with resisting arrest.
• Vernon C. Symonds III, 34, 19 Bradford St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 13 with violating condition of a sentence.
County
• Randy L. Murphy, 62, 7119 Parcell Road, Sennett, was charged Sept. 12 with third-degree menacing.
State
• Eric L. Thomas, 41, Auburn, was charged Sept. 12 with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
• Brittany N. Allen, 35, Auburn, was charged Sept. 12 with second-degree identity theft.
• Kellie M. Ellis, 29, Port Byron, was charged Sept. 12 with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
