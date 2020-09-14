Cayuga County-area police blotter: Sept. 14, 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

City

• Christina S. Campbell, 44, 3 Easterly Place, Auburn, was charged Sept. 11 with petit larceny.

• Venessa E. Clark, 36, 613 Maple Drive, Skaneateles, was charged Sept. 11 with petit larceny.

• Richard A. Smith Jr., 32, 40 Capitol St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 11 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and he was picked up on a bench warrant.

• Ravaughn T. Baker, 24, 6154 Court St., Cayuga, was charged Sept. 12 with first-degree criminal contempt and third-degree assault.

• Matthew J. Coats, 33, 6 Dons Lane, Conquest, was picked up Sept. 12 on a bench warrant.

• Christopher J. Hatfield, 37, 162 Seymour St., Apt. 1, Auburn, was charged Sept. 12 with first-degree criminal contempt and was charged Sept. 13 with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree strangulation.

• Christopher D. Kilcoyne, 37, 30 Bradford St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 12 with petit larceny.

• Stephen E. Wooldridge Jr., 49, 7 Holley St., Auburn, was picked up Sept. 12 on a bench warrant.