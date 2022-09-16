Cayuga County-area police blotter: Sept. 16, 2022

City

• Daiquan M. Taylor, 18, 30 Gaylord St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 12 with unauthorized use of a vehicle.

• Donald R. Flynn, 50, 13 Rock Ave., Auburn, was charged Sept. 12 with third-degree grand larceny and second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument

• Steven T. Nowak, 24, 71 Walnut St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 13 with petit larceny.

• Ratasha J. Carpenter, 28, 61 Perry St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 13 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child.

• Steven F. Squires, 35, 74 Fitch Ave., Auburn, was charged Sept. 15 with possession of a mislabeled dangerous substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• Ronald A. Newman, 77, 305 N. Marvine Ave., Auburn, was charged Sept. 14 with third-degree grand larceny, third-degree welfare fraud, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and misuse of food stamps.

• Cody J. Church, 18, 32 Frazee St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 15 with criminal obstruction of breathing and first-degree criminal contempt.

• Stephanie F. Kuti, 35, 1721 Seneca Trail, Waterloo, was charged Sept. 15 with petit larceny.

• Jamie E. Thompson, 28, transient, Geneva, was charged Sept. 15 with petit larceny.

• Tylor J. McCracken, 23, 62 Seymour St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 15 with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

County

• George G. Shuttleworth, 41, 370 Guypark Ave., Amsterdam, was charged Sept. 15 with third-degree burglary, fourth-degree grand larceny and petit larceny.

State

• Dennis J. Schafer, 57, Auburn, was charged Sept. 14 with promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child.

• Claude E. Zirbel, 44, Moravia, was charged Sept. 14 with second-degree criminal contempt.

• Trevor D. Anthony, 29, Sterling, was charged Sept. 14 with petit larceny.