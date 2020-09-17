Cayuga County-area police blotter: Sept. 17, 2020

City
• Mitchell A. Aaserud, 31, 36 Franklin St., Chapel House Franklin Street, Auburn, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt and picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 16.
• Vyshaun E. Davis, 19, 116 Clark, Auburn, was charged Sept. 17 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Christopher J. Hatfield, 37, 162 Seymour St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 16 with second-degree criminal contempt.
• Davonte X. House, 21, 4 Factory St., Union Springs, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 16.
• Tyler Loerzel-Cavender, 18, 204 Van Anden St., Auburn, was charged Sept. 17 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Scott Free, 48, 5 Lawton Ave., 3, Auburn, was picked up on a bench warrant Sept. 16.
• Cindy L. Rowe, 61, 19 Franklin St., 5, Auburn, was charged Sept. 16 with fourth-degree grand larceny.
County
• Daniel P. Fox, 21, 14 Mill St., Apt. 2, Marathon, was charged Sept. 16 with operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of at least .08 of 1 percent and driving while intoxicated first offense.
State
• Jami J. Evans, 39, Auburn, was charged Sept. 16 with endangering the welfare of a child.
